Clout Africa Awards recognised the latest African talent with impressive nomination lists and gave due recognition to South African artists

Msaki, Blxckie, and DBN Gogo won some of the biggest categories after their supporters cast votes online for the award event

Blxckie had an interesting reaction to his win and fans were amused by the artist's eccentric response

Clout Africa, a music media company, held virtual music awards this last week on 2 May. Three South African artists flew the country's flag high by winning major categories.

DBN Gogo won DJ of the Year, Msaki won Alternative Album of the Year and Blxckie was dubbed Songwriter of the Year. The awards were decided by popular vote by the general public.

DBN Gogo, Blxckie and Msaki are the three SA winners of the Clout Africa Awards. Image: Instagram/@dbngogo/@Blxckie_ /@msaki_za

What did the winners have to say?

Blxckie named Songwriter of the Year

Rapper, Blxckie was nominated with five other artists and came out on top. Initially, the songwriter reacted with a simple tweet and his fans absolutely loved it.

His response let the rapper's supporters know that winning is not new to him. Blxckie's fans quickly caught on, with @kissedbythegods commenting:

"Man is tired of winning now."

The young rapper also won Freshman of the Year in the South African Hip Hop Awards the previous year after five nominations.

@KgauheloMontso agreed the rapper was not surprised by the win, adding:

"Like: 'I knew I got this one'."

Blxckie later thanked his supporters on TimesLIVE, saying:

"Big thank you to Clout Africa for the award, the recognition and all my fans who continue to vibe with me and my music.”

Msaki bags Best Alternative Album accolade

For Alternative Album of the Year, Msaki lovingly referred to her supporters as "family" when she shared her win.

The rapper said on Instagram she's looking forward to touring overseas with rap group Earthgang in November.

The win came as no surprise to her fans. According to Radio 702, the singer explained that she uses both acoustic and electronic sounds to create unique music that goes beyond genres.

One of her supporters @carl_ru proudly commented:

"I knew you would make it."

Some have greater predictions for Msaki, hoping that the singer will gain even more recognition.

@Iamlimani commented:

"Aaaaw Msaki, you are on your way to that Grammy. The world deserves to hear you."

DJ of the Year goes to DBN Gogo

DBN Gogo shared her win with a cool response after winning over 88% of the votes.

The experience of the DJ's concerts, both live and on-screen, explains her win. DBN Gogo is well-loved by Mzansi. The artist is known for her mixing skills and those who meet her often remark on the entertainer's energetic personality.

Blxckie, Msika and DBN Gogo dominate different genres with their Clout Africa Awards wins. All these award-winning artists are certainly in sync with their loyal fan bases, whose support was needed for their success.

Emtee wins bigs at Global Music Awards Africa 2022

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported on Emtee for winning another African music award.

Emtee bagged the Hip Hop Artist of the Year award at the Global Music Awards Africa 2022. The star beat the likes of Sarkodie, A-Reece, Kwesi Arthur, and Ladipoe who were all nominated in the same category.

Many of his fans took to his timeline to congratulate him for winning the international award. They shared that this is the first ward Emtee will have in his trophy cabinet after Ambitiouz Entertainment reportedly refused to give him the awards he won while still signed to them.

