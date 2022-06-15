Idols SA runner-up Lungisani Mthethwa, better known as Mr Music, opened up about the state of his career on Lungelo KM's podcast Engineer Your Life

Mr Music explained how his career has been run since his success on Idols South Africa, and it is not what most expected

Mr Music, named Kalawa Jazmee as the main factor in how his career has turned out as he explained the details

Mr Music, real name Lungisani Mthetwa has recently become open about the reality of being an Idols SA favourite. The singer got candid about how well he has gone through the record label provided by Idols SA (South Africa), Kalawa Jazmee.

Mr Music was interviewed on 'Engineer Your Life' and told Lungelo KM about struggles with his label Kalawa Jazmee after 'Idols' SA. Image: Instagram/@mr.music_sa

Mr Music has been managing a solo career since he departed from Idols SA and expressed dissatisfaction with Kalawa Jazmee for not propelling his career.

Idols SA fave Mr Music talks about Kalawa Jazmee experience

According to ZAlebs, Mr Music feels he should be further in his career but says that Kalawa Jazmee has been a hindrance more than a help. Mr Music said:

"It's sad that I have to speak about this but I have to. When you have people that you need to submit to in order for you to make it, if people don't see Mr Music releasing music they should DM them (the Record label)."

Mr Music continues to say that the competition benefitted him but did not change his life after leaving Idols because of the record label. He said:

"Personally I feel like there is nothing they can change, because we do need record labels and they do need us. I didn't apply to be part of their label. I went to Idols SA and they found me already groomed, they are the ones who should beg me.”

Mr Music added that he would like to buy himself out of the record deal and regrets that this is where he ended up with Kalawa Jazmee.

Briefly News reported that Oskido's Kalawa Jazmee signed the deal with Idols to take on some artists. One artist said they felt safe in the legend's record label.

Mr Music impresses fans of Engineer Your Life podcast by Lungelo KM

Viewers of the podcast were sympathetic to Mr Music's story, and his wise words inspired fans. Many wished the musician luck in uplifting his career.

@bongeka_mthiyaneh wrote:

"We wish you nothing but the best ❤️"

@venuss.rsa commented:

"Wise words my brother ✨"

@sipho_za1

"Confidence ❤️intelligence, wise words @mr.music__sa hope for the best ey ❤️ such beautiful podcast @lungelokm"

@tee_q_shezi wrote:

"Smart guy"

