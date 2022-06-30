Podcaster Rea Gopane shared his opinion about Samthing Soweto, who released his new single Amagents

Rea Gopane talk to his podcast Everything Music SA to share his speculation about why Samthing Soweto has been open about his struggles with mental health

Rea Gopane and his co-host the Blvck Steph also had opinions about Samthing Soweto's single from his upcoming album

Rea Gopane from his podcast Everything Music SA and his co-host Blvck Steph had a myriad of criticisms for Samthing Soweto.

Rea Gopane had a few thoughts about Samthing Soweto and fans were unimpressed with what he had to say on his podcast 'Everything Music SA'. Image: Instagram/@samthingsoweto/@reagopane_.

Samthing Soweto is a beloved South African musician who recently came back onto the scene with a new song Amagents.

Rea Gopane criticises Samthing Soweto on Everything Music SA.

Rea Gopane expressed strong feelings about the events before Samthing Soweto's new music release in an episode of his podcast. Briefly News reported how Samthing Soweto opened up to fans about his mental health issues, specifically depression. Months later, Samthing Soweto came back with some new music, and Rea believes that the artist had ulterior motives for being open about his mental health. He says:

"He sort of manipulates people with this whole depression phase and he's so sad. People just sort of like fall into that trap,"

Rea continues to criticise Samthing Soweto's work saying that he should not have left DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. He says:

"Samthing Soweto is very talented. . This guy left those guys, he went and he did a project with De Mthuda, but it wasn't even close to how it sounded before, and I'm not taking anything from his vocals."

Rea concluded that entertainers get depressed because they are no longer relevant. The podcaster says that celebrities who fall off can move on and that "they did not blackmail people, they did not manipulate their fans."

Rea Gopanes gets dragged by Samthing Soweto fans

Fans received the singer's return well as many enjoyed the new single, contrary to Rea's opinion. Samthing Soweto's supporter explained why Amagents is a hit and that what Rea said about Samthing Soweto's mental health was merely a cry for attention.

@kpos_fresh commented:

"Ya'll are petty for this... Someone's been goin through the most and you claiming it to be for profit.reason why gents hurt themselves instead of talking out."

@simmysource commented:

"The song is fresh, its something we havent heard in a while. Its not a mjolo, groove or Amapiano song. The message is strong & very relevant in SA. Its a beautiful song."

@jeepers_cree wrote:

"I think we should also consider your age, some of your views may be raw but don’t serve a nca perspective for this space. Some research on your side will help for maturity reasons but ya neh..smart move to push the views though)"

@aphitation_vm commented:

Rea I’m not with you on this one ☝️ Amagents is not trash , I get it paino is popping but let’s not discredit other songs because of the current ruling sound

@vezuthando_org commented:

"Nah bro...you hating unnecessarily & it's not gonna get you clout. Please. Let's not fight. "

@adolfkenewendo Commented:

"Rea just talking pure nonsense "

@nkagi.kay commented:

"Get out of here!!Just cos it’s a podcast doesn’t mean you should talk trash!!that’s a cheap way of trying to be relevant bro!we see what you trying to do, it is just not working."

