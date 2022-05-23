Samkelo Mdolomba, better known as Samthing Soweto has been in the headlines following rumours surrounding his recent weight loss.

The singer Samthing Soweto has come out to say that he is not sick but that he is going through something else

Samthing Soweto was touched by those who came to his defence and he wholeheartedly thanked all of his supporters in a touching video

Samthing Soweto was glowing and clean-shaven in a video addressing the recent story about his dramatic weight loss.

The South African singer said that no one should be worried about his health but he continued to say he is struggling with something else.

Samthing Soweto is grateful to his supporters

In a video post to his Instagram, Samthing addressed his followers saying he just going through some normal struggles. The singer said:

"I am not sick...one thing I can assure you is that that I am going through something we all go through"

Samthing Soweto continues to emphasize that he is healthy as he says:

"I'm not dying, like... I'm not sick"

Samthing's statement follows his supporters defending him against trolls. Briefly News reported that the singer's fans were defending him after some peeps speculated that his weight loss was due to sickness.

Samkelo continued to wholeheartedly thank his fans for their support saying:

"I just wanted to thank everyone who sent a prayer or a loving message of support, I really appreciate it."

Samthing Soweto says his supporters can look forward to new music soon. The singer said he is yet to announce specific dates.

Fans still have Samthing Soweto's back

Entertainment commentator Musa Khawula shared Samthing Soweto's video and fans were happy to see him speak out.

Some of Samthing's fans felt there was no explanation needed.

Some of Samthing's fans were blown away by his looks and disciplined response to the drama.

@ngwanefeza commented:

"The glow guys, you can tell Samthing Soweto is living a healthy lifestyle."

@zeus_883 wrote:

"One of the dopest responses to rumors I’ve ever seen"

@itgirlNonduh added:

"He looks fine la and he's even glowing yazi i hope whatever he's going through kuzolunga yazi much love to Something Soweto"

