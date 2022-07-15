Samthing Soweto's new single Amagents has been certified gold by the Recording Industry of South Africa two weeks after it dropped

The singer told Briefly News that he's grateful to his fans for their continued support after the single dedicated to his daughter reached 1.2 million streams on all digital music stores

The Emcimbini hitmaker's music industry peers and fans took to his timeline to congratulate him and praise him for constantly dropping dope music

Samthing Soweto is grateful for the continued support from his loyal fans. The singer's new single Amagents has been certified gold by the Recording Industry of South Africa (Risa).

Samthing Soweto’s new single ‘Amagents’ has been certified gold by Risa. Image: @samthingsoweto

The star dropped the single two weeks back, but it has already reached a whopping 1.2 million streams across all digital music stores. In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, he shared that he's also proud of the song's performance on YouTube.

"I am super excited by the performance of #Amagents on YouTube. We recently announced that we've sold GOLD and this is amazing. So I want to say that I am grateful for the continued support."

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, the Emcimbini hitmaker thanked his fans for showing the song dedicated to his daughter major love. He captioned his post:

"It’s gold now, #amagents is gold. Thank you everyone for supporting me by streaming this song. Truly makes me happy."

Samthing Soweto's fans and music industry peers took to his timeline to congratulate him.

Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest commented:

"Wow, amazing. Well deserved."

ntsikamusic wrote:

"More than deserved!!!"

johnnymalepa said:

"Congratulations, my brother."

helena_f_de_jesus added:

"Congratulations. Thank you for reminding us the kind of talent we have in South Africa."

Samthing Soweto announces Now or Never Tour

In related news, Briefly News reported that Samthing Soweto is about to set Mzansi on fire. The talented singer took to his timeline to announce his upcoming tour, called Now or Never.

Samthing Soweto, real name Samkelo Mdolomba, took a two-year hiatus from the music scene. He came back strong two weeks ago with the release of his new single, Amagents. The song is dedicated to his daughter.

Taking to Twitter, the star announced that ticket sales for his tour went live on Friday, 1 July. The singer's fans took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to let their fave know that they're definitely attending his concerts.

