Whitney Houston was born on 9 August and was a blessing to the music world in the 80s and 90s. The songstress made undeniable hits that made her a household name for many worldwide.

What would have been Whitney Houston's 58th birthday is the perfect time to look back at some of her best classic hits. Briefly News put together a list of some of Whitney's most iconic songs

1. I Will Always Love You

One of the most iconic songs in Whitney's life was almost never created. According to EW, Whitney disobeyed her record label and made the song sound like gospel in 1992. The star singer was supposed to cover Jimmy Ruffin's early Motown hit What Gets to be of the Brokenhearted for the soundtrack instead of what she ended up doing with Dolly Parton's original song.

Her decision paid off as the song performed well as No. 1 on American music charts for 14 weeks. Whitney made the song at 28 years for the hit movie Bodyguard.

2. How Will I Know

EW reports that this hit was offered to Janet Jackson but ended up on Whitney's first album in 1985. The song was a hit back then and continues to be a classic fave for many.

The song also has a version that is acapella style. Many love the instrument-free version as it shows off Whitney's magnificent vocals.

3. I Wanna Dance With Somebody

The jam is based on How Will I Know to give listeners an iconic dance hit. The song was massively successful in 1987 as TIME magazine dubbed Whitney "The Prom Queen of Soul".

The song was written by Boy meets Girl, namely George Merril and Shannon Rubicam. The song is also remembered for its aesthetic video.

4. I Have Nothing

Smooth Radio reports that Whitney's 1993 ballad is one of the last ten years' most performed songs on talent shows. Whitney's song touched many as she sang about men and women's challenges when getting together in romance.

5. One of Those Days

According to EW, the song was important for the self-care era in the early 2000s. The song tells women to spoil themselves because they truly deserve it.

The song was on Whitney's 5th studio album Just Whitney. The star's song and the album received positive critical acclaim to cement her legendary status.

