K.O has taken to his timeline to share that his new single Sete is topping the SA Radio Airplay Chart this week

According to Radio Monitor, the rapper's single, featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna, was the most played song in Mzansi from 2 to 8 September

The single beat international superstars such as Beyonce, Burna Boy and Harry Styles on its way up the Radio Monitor chart

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

K.O is topping South African radio charts with his smash hit, Sete. The rapper features Blxckie and Young Stunna on the recently-released single.

K.O is topping the SA Radio Airplay Chart with ‘Sete’. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

The Caracara hitmaker took to his timeline to share the good news. He posted a screenshot of the SA Radio Airplay Chart.

The star's single has taken over the Number 1 spot from Beyonce's Break My Soul. The rapper's song also beat Nigerian star Burna Boy's Last Last and English singer Harry Styles' As It Was songs. Taking to Twitter on Friday, 9 September, K.O captioned his post:

"Radio Monitor on this fine Friday #SETE sesibamb’ u-number 1!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tweeps took to the hip-hop artist's comment section to congratulate him for dropping the dope track. They shared that it deserves to be at Number 1.

@IAmVilleBoy commented:

"I'm waiting for 'Sete is the fastest Platinum single in SA streaming history' by Monday."

@MoneriMandla wrote:

"Let’s go platinum now."

@dali_afrika said:

"If consistency was a person."

@Aliyah_Czzle commented:

"Ka nnete, from Teargas to Cashtime now here, Skhanda goating with SETE."

@visse_ss wrote:

"Song of the year."

@molefe_pakiso added:

"That's a hit track, it deserves to be there."

K.O announces official release date for Skhanda Republic 3

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that K.O has announced that he'll drop his new album in a few days' time. The rapper shared that Skhanda Republic 3 will drop mid-September.

Mr Cash Time dropped the leading single to the album recently. Sete reached 1 million views in 10 days on YouTube. He features Young Stunna and Blxckie on the dope banger.

Taking to Twitter, K.O sent hip-hop heads into a frenzy when he shared that date he will release his upcoming body of work. The Caracara hitmaker's stans took to his comment section to share that they're looking forward to listening to their fave's new music.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News