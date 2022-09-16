Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to rapper AKA's new single featuring Nasty C which dropped on Friday

The Kaya 959 presenter shared that Lemons (Lemonade) is Supa Mega's best work in years after he listened to the fire tune

Mzansi hip-hop heads agreed with Sizwe and others added that Nasty C's verse on the new song is absolutely proper

Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to his timeline to share his two cents on AKA's new single. The rapper collaborated with Nasty C on his latest offering, Lemons (Lemonade).

Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to AKAs new song with Nasty C, ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The new song dropped on Friday morning, 16 September. The Kaya 959 presenter is feeling the new joint by the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

Taking to Twitter, Sizwe shared his honest opinion about the track and Supa Mega's music. After bumping the jam, Sizwe Dhlomo tweeted:

"You see now this one, this is a great track! Your best work in years!"

Social media users took to the media personality's comment section to share their reactions to his post. Many agreed with him while others praised Nasty C for dropping another cool verse on the song.

@Emerging96 wrote:

"I’m glad you said 'in years' because he’s been dropping trash music. Let’s not be scared to tell these guys when they drop the ball, they must know! They set a standard, and every time they drop music that is below the standard they set, we must let them know so they can do better."

@Xquisite_KushM said:

"He is telling his OWN honest opinion. Share yours without opposing his. You clearly don't feel the song and that's okay but don't force others to ride with you."

@HelloMrDaniels commented:

"Nasty is so relaxed, lol AKA should do a mixtape with this kid."

@Dlinho7 wrote:

"You are not a stamp unfortunately, but this one is nice."

@thabo_magaiva32 added:

"That Nasty C verse! Honestly, Nasty C has the best flows in the game, nobody can touch him."

AKA and Nasty C to drop new single

In other music news, Briefly News reported that AKA and Nasty C are back with another collaboration. The rappers dropped a new joint and a music video on Friday, 16 September.

Slikour took to social media to share a snippet of the single called Lemons (Lemonade). In the teaser, AKA can be heard rapping and then switches it up to his signature autotune vibes.

Taking to Twitter, Slikour asked hip-hop heads to share their views on the upcoming song. Music critics took to his comment section and shared their honest opinions on the song. Many shared that they're not feeling it but would wait for the full song to drop before they judge it.

Source: Briefly News