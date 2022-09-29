Yung BLEU, an American rapper, revealed on his timeline that his song Love in the Way, featuring Nicki Minaj, pays homage to Amapiano

Yung BLEU joins the ranks of many other foreign artists who have jumped on the Amapiano trend

South African netizens have expressed their gratitude to Yung BLEU for embracing the Mzansi popular music genre

American Rapper Yung bleu says his latest track 'Love In The Way' which features Nicki Minaj was inspired by the South African trending sound Amapiano. Image: Robert Okine

Jeremy Biddle, also known as Yung Bleu, has received a lot of love from South Africans after revealing that Amapoiano was the inspiration for his new song Love In The Way, which features Nicki Minaj.

Taking to Twitter, Yung Bleu received praise while clarifying that the hit song is not a diss track but rather a tribute to Amapiano.

"Nah. wasn’t a diss to America lol all I said was I knew the song was gonna blow up other places faster because it was literally made for that culture and I was paying tribute to that amapiano sound . Which Is not all that accepted in America just yet . It’s still kinda new here"

On Twitter, Yung BLEU shared the following post:

South Africans, shocked by the news, rushed to the American artist's comments section to shower him with love. They stated:

@Ntsswalo said:

"You know amapiano?? Are you paying respect to it?? Tf I love You!"

@yayamxaba shared:

"Amapiano to the world. So when are you coming to South Africa?"

@lxwriie posted:

"Mzansi fathered that sound"

@Kuhle_Mkhize replied:

"Amapiano Sound?? South Africa Stand Up "

@ChampagneKabza commented:

"If you're serious about amapiano then get in touch with Mr Jazziq"

@I_am_Lea04 also said

"And we love it here in South Africa @_YungBleu @NICKIMINAJ"

@H4b1b1___ also shared:

"Chile, I just realized it was Amapiano. I knew there was some special spice in this song I loved."

@BARBNIIKA added:

"Now you better come to South Africa too. Hop on a plane with Nicki Minaj."

Nigerian Artist Tiwa Savage Drops 1st Amapiano Track Koo Koo Fun

Briefly News previously reported that Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian Afrobeat musician, is the most recent foreign artist to jump on the Amapiano hype. She follows in the footsteps of Afrobeats legends Davido and Wizkid.

Tiwa took to Twitter to share a snippet of her new Amapiano song, Koo Koo Fun, which drew an immediate response.

The track, however, did not please everyone. According to some internet users, it was the worst song she had ever released in her long career. According to some, Amapiano is not for everyone. Global netizens dragged Tiwa Savage's Koo Koo Fun.

