Nigerian artist Tiwa Saage has taken to her social media timeline to announce she has anew Amapiano track called Koo Koo Fun

Tiwa is not the first non-South African star to jump to the Amapiano wave as Wizkin and Davido have fire songs

Howver, netizens are not impressed with Koo Koo Fun as they had been when Davido dropped Champion Sound

Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage has left Mzansi divided after dropping an Amaopiano song called 'Koo Koo Fun.' Image: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian Afrobeat musician, is the latest foreign artist to join the Amapiano wave. She follows in the footsteps of fellow Afrobeats artists such as Davido and Wizkid.

Tiwa took to Twitter to share a snippet of her new Amapiano song, Koo Koo Fun, which immediately drew a large crowd.

Tiwa Savage shared the following visuals of Koo Koo Fun on Twitter:

However, not everyone was pleased with the track. According to some netizens, it was the worst track she has ever released in her successful career. Others have stated that Amapiano is not for everyone. Tiwa Savage's Koo Koo Fun was dragged by global netizens, who said:

@DanielRegha said:

"Tiwa Savage ur new single "Koo Koo Fun" is the w¤rst song u have released since u started ur music career; It doesn't have replay value. Amapiano isn't for everyone, I get that you are trying to evolve as an artist, but d¤n't ruin ur legacy by dropping childish songs. No shades."

@EGv1DyFEUXTYrXe wrote:

"Make good music or I'll block you@TiwaSavage"

@Abdullahi_wolf shared:

"Don’t try this again in your life. This should be the last time"

@stagga_yo posted:

"Now you people see what Davido has been doing is really hard. Amapiano is hard to pull off"

@_VALKlNG replied:

"What’s going on African bad girl?? Please you can talk to us"

@heisvalid commented:

"Tiwa you don’t actually know what to produce or make anymore. What sort of music is this? This should not be coming from a high-class artist like you. This is trash!!."

@moyosorecashogi also said:

"Don’t try this again. Last warning."

@DiianaD_ also wrote:

"Delete this."

@yazeiyd added:

"Tiwa, this is the worst thing to ever happen to Amapiano. An artist of your caliber, who we all classify as "Grade A", to come out & sing what I rather term as tr..ash. Just becoz people are jumping on the Amapiano instrumentals doesn't mean it's meant for everybody."

DJ Maphorisa says he doesn't gatekeep Amapiano

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa took to his timeline to educate Davido's fans on the history of Amapiano.

The Abalele hitmaker was responding to a Tweet from a fan of Afrobeats Nigerian artist Davido, who claimed Amapiano would be nothing if he didn't have his influence.

According to @LadyRoza 001's tweet, Davido was the one who introduced the globally popular sound to South African artists.

