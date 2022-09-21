South African netizens have taken to their social media timelines to crown the best rapper in the country

However, the options are only Big Zulu and Duncan and the debate has gotten heated especially after the rappers' online feud

This comes after Big Zulu released a diss track called 150 Bars which he used to drag all Mzansi rappers including Duncan

South African social media users are getting into another round of heated debates. Big Zulu and Duncan's names are on their mouths this time.

South Africans have picked their favourite rapper between Bug Zulu and Duncan. Image: @bigzulu_sa and @duncanskuva

Source: Instagram

The talented rappers' release of diss tracks sparked many debates on the timeline. Big Zulu started the trend by releasing 150 Bars, in which he mopped the floor with all Mzansi rappers.

Refusing to accept the drags, many rappers, including Duncan, responded to Big Zulu with their own diss tracks. Duncan released Umngcwabo and had no mercy for Big Zulu.

Following the aftermath, netizens are arguing about who is the better rapper between the two.

Famous Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 posed the hotly debated question to his followers.

Netizens pick their favourite rapper

@Siya_Lenkoe said:

"I pick Zakwe. Zakwe is even the best Rapper in Africa if you disagree, listen to Roots."

@Say_Dankie wrote:

"Bobabili ukuthi nje they don't have rhyme, they only have flow and other rapper's skills."

@siyamajola_mcfc shared:

"Duncan… stop comparing him to useless rappers futhi"

@Sbuddahmlangeni posted:

"Duncan has no competition in SA when it comes to storytelling. I'm not asking you, I'm telling you."

@GodfatherMlambo replied:

"Duncan of course Big Zulu got no story to tell."

@KNGPRNC2 commented:

"Duncan is the best storytelling rapper in the country. Big Zulu is not top 10 as far as KZN is concerned."

@LinxoZulu also said:

"Listen to Balaclava (the song), you’ll get your answer Skuva Duncan"

@sibusiso_sby added:

"Duncan Skuva is the better storyteller. Yebo Baba "

