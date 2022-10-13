A viral video has captured the moment DJ Khaled expressed his love for Burna Boy's Last Last as he danced to it

Pausing the song seconds after listening to it, the American celebrity spoke in Jamaican patois to praise Burna Boy

Many eeps who watched the video agreed with DJ Khaled that the song has become a viral sensation

A short video shared by Burna Boy on his TikTok page has shown the moment American Celebrity DJ Khaled vibed hard to Last Last while in a Rolls-Royce.

In the clip, the song played out from his phone connected to the car's speaker as he made smooth hand moves to show he is in love with the track.

Many people said that Burna Boy could be winning another Grammy soon. Photo source: @burnaboygram, TikTok/@burnaboyofficial

DJ Khaled praised Burna Boy

Seconds into the video, the artiste made an attempt to pause the music so he could speak. The way he struggled to do that got many people laughing.

After briefly stopping the song, he praised Burna Boy for releasing such a good song.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments and more than 70,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tommy-n said:

"Another Grammy award, bro been doing us proud globally, consistency is truly one of the keys to success,,i remember when Burna drop LIKE PLAY LIKE PLAY."

NYELETI said:

"Don’t allow him to remix it with his 'another one' we are okay like this."

AngieFrenchy said:

"Khaled thinks the song is Jamaican smh."

Ah Mozisi said:

"It’s hard to pause Last Last."

omodano said:

"Is this another Grammy loading. He luvs the song very much."

Chris Mamboleo said:

"He go pause for the results oooh."

Liberté d'aimer said:

"Can’t lie @djkhaled got the dance down, but wrong accent."

Boy dances to Burna Boy's Last Last

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng, previously reported that a video shared by a mother with the TikTok handle @lvssxx showed the moment she started playing Burna Boy's Last Last inside their family's car.

As soon as the song came on, one of the woman's children sang passionately, punching the car's seat hard.

His sister sitting beside him, looked at the kid in surprise. The mother reacted, saying:

"My kid is broken guys."

