The South African Hip Hop Awards nominees awards have been announced and Khuli Chana has been honoured with the Ubuntu Activism Award

The rapper has been recognised for his work in the education system of the country via his Khuli Chana Foundation

Some of this year's nominees include the likes of Gigi Lamayne, Blxckie, K.O, Lucasraps, Maglera Doe Boy and Priddy Ugly, among many

The South African Hip Hop Awards are back. The nominees for this year's ceremony have been announced and Mzansi is here for it.

Khuli Chana, Blxckie and K.O have been nominated at this year's South African Hip Hop Awards. Image: @khulichana01, @mrcashtime, @blxckie

The hip-hop artists pulled up their socks this year and dropped fire music after the genre nearly died when Amapiano took over the airwaves. Khuli Chana has been honoured for the work he does with his foundation.

Daily Sun reports that the Khuli Chana Foundation focuses on improving the educational system in the country. On belalf of the Motshwako rapper, his foundation took to social media to thank the organisers of the awards for recognising him with the Ubuntu Activism Award.

The Song of the Year nominees are?

Songs such as Blxckie's Sneaky and Kwenzekile, K.O's Sete and DJ Sliqe's Sta Soft have been nominated in the Song of the Year category, reports ZAlebs. Some of the Album of the Year nominees are 031 to the World 2.0 by Lucasraps, Diaspora by Maglera Doe Boy and Thato Saul's Life is Gangsta, among others.

Who are the nominees in the Best Male and Female categories?

Zoocci Coke Dope, Lucasraps, Thato Saul and Maglera Doe Boy, are among the artists who got a nod in the Best Male category. Gigi Lamayne, Money Badoo and Indigo Stella are some of the female rappers who made the Best Female category.

