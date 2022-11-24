South African rapper AKA has released a new song called Paradise to promote his upcoming album

Musa Keys, a prominent Amapiano artist, and Gyakie, a Ghanaian singer, are featured on the track

After the visuals were released, AKA's fans flocked to social media to praise the song, claiming that SETE by K.O now has a competitor

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA has released Paradise, a song that serves as a preview of his upcoming album, which will be released soon.

AKA has released a new song called 'Paradise' and his fans are convinced 'SETE' has a new competitor. Image: @mrchashtime and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega collaborated with Amapiano star Musa Keys and popular Ghanaian singer Gyakie on the new track, which is already popular in Mzansi.

The stunning visuals of Paradise have also been released on YouTube, where the video has received over 100 000 views in less than 24 hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The rapper's stans have been streaming hard and promoting the song on social media, claiming that it will undoubtedly be the song of the year.

Online peeps have even predicted that it will dethrone K.O's SETE.

Briefly News previously reported that SETE had 15 million YouTube views and is still the most-played South African song on the radio.

See other comments from AKA's stans who have already listened to Paradise:

@ebnezermavada said:

"We must protect AKA at all costs. He is the greatest of all time. #Paradise ♨"

@ZGoasu shared:

"This song gonna dethrone #Sete for the SOTY AKA got one here #Paradise"

@StenfordMenele posted:

"AKA Paradise AKA is musical genius "

@OGBadmanEMA also said:

"#Paradise is an @akaworldwide sound. From now on if you make music like #Lemons2Lemonade or #Paradise we will say "you are trying to sound like AKA". WELCOME BACK KING!!"

@Xquisite_KushM wrote:

"Whatever you do or say you cannot rob or deny @akaworldwide his musical prowess, finesse, talent, and genius. Doing so would be foul and criminal because AKA is MUSIC AND Music Is AKA. One Without Wouldn't Make Sense. The Paradise Way is to the . Shine on King ❤"

@Youtube_Lenard reacted:

"Since I was born I've never heard a better song than paradise by aka. I don’t think there is a song that will be better than this."

@bigpopappeal also posted:

"I ain’t gon trip. AKA knows what he’s doing #Paradise"

@Lefa_goodguy also wrote:

"AKA is a radio killer. That Paradise song will dominate the summer on the radio."

@MoneriMandla added:

"AKA is making the best music of his life. What a genius #Paradise"

K.O called arrogant and disrespectful after refusing to release a song with Teargas again

In other news, Briefly News reported that K.O has rubbed his longtime fans the wrong way with his latest Twitter post.

A fan of the legendary hip-hop group Teargas, of which K.O was a member, tweeted to the Sete hitmaker, requesting a Teargas comeback song.

The talented rapper, however, did not accept the request. K.O told the peep to let go of the past.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News