DJ Tira has dropped out of the Ukhozi FM's Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition to pave way for Big Nuz to win

The star's hit Sikilidi made it to the competition's top 10 but he is taking the back seat to ensure that Big Nuz who is signed under his record label Afrotainment takes the first position

The Thank You Me DJ hitmaker urged his followers to unite and vote for Big Nuz who last won the competition a decade ago

DJ Tira has crafted a strategy that may see Big Nuz winning the Ukhozi FM Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition.

DJ Tira has announced that he is dropping out of the Ukhozi FM Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition for Big Nuz to win. Image: @bignuzsa and @djtira.

The internationally acclaimed DJ announced that he was dropping out of the competition to pave the way for the Kwaito group Big Nuz who is signed under his record label Afrotainment.

According to Daily Sun, DJ Tira's song Sikilidi made it to the competition's top 10 alongside Big Nuz's Ngeke. The star started off on a high note, campaigning heavily for the win until the decision to drop out.

DJ Tira said he thinks winning the Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition is the big boost that Big Nuz needs. He then urged his fans to direct the votes towards the Kwaito duo saying a win for them is also a win for him. He said:

"I'm asking them (fans) to be united and support Big Nuz to take this year."

Big Nuz member Mampintsha said he hopes to win the competition. He added:

"We are happy and hoping that we will win it with the help of lovers' votes. There is no jealousy among us. Let's vote and win this year."

