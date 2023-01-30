Cassper Nyovest's fans recently vented on social media, saying Mufasa ignores many of his tracks that are fire

According to peeps, A.M.N would have received a lot more attention from SA music fans if Cass had released visuals for all of the songs

The Siyathandana hitmaker defended himself, saying that the marketing budget was not enough to cover shooting music videos for every hit

Cassper Nyovest's fans are convinced the rapper slept on his album Any Minute Now (A.M.N).

Cassper Nyovest's fans want him to release music videos for all the songs in the 'Any Minute Now' album. Image: @casspernyovest

According to TshisaLIVE A.M.N is Cass' fifth studio album which he released in 2020.

Taking to Twitter, one fan who was unimpressed by Mufasa's marketing approach for the album accused Cassper of letting it flop despite having many bops. @MunyaiSeth said:

"@casspernyovest you slept on AMN, man you did magic there and you left it hanging. Your verse on thoughts cm on ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

Cass responded to the tweet by saying that the budget didn't allow him to drop visuals for some of the songs.

"I didn’t sleep. We had exceeded our Marketing budget. Couldn’t shoot more videos . The album is also still alive cause people talk about it everyday. Music doesn’t expire, especially is it’s good."

Cassper Nyovest's fans still want him to drop A.M.N visuals

@onsportwear said:

"No man we needed those visuals from that album. Now when they play your music on Trace, they play abo 2legit2quit leaving out your very best work because there was no budget for it. You had a budget for bana ba stout and not for Egyptian. No man"

@TheRealNdumisoM shared:

"Dude. I feel like Cass neglected AMN. I

literally know Cassper's verse word for word, bar for bar because I relate to what he was saying. Boogie also did justice to the song."

@LoxworthThami posted:

"I’m up for any @casspernyovest rap album, more especially coz them albums are progressive But Cass I also feel like that album didn’t get the pushing it deserved "

@Muzi_herb replied:

"Cant believe you never released, Friday Night, Indoda, and Egyptian Cotton'. Mxm"

@ungovernableguy commented:

"Celebrate is such a dope song tbh. Hope you will some day shoot the visuals. "

@IAmVilleBoy wrote:

"Siyathandana created the budget grootman. Shoot Egyptian Cotton. Siyazicelela."

@jozburg96 reacted:

"So can we expect visuals nyana from it or should we keep it going king? ❤️"

@nsele_themba added:

"We need visuals for The Pressure you went hard there ♥️"

Drake plays Cassper Nyovest’s song Siyathandana while djing in New York

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest was over the moon after Drake played one of his songs during his set in New York. The Mzansi rapper took to his timeline to reshare the video of Drake DJing at a litty party.

The superstar played Mufasa's hit, Siyathandana. The song features songstress Boohle on vocals.

Many people applauded Drake for continuing to support South African music. The world-renowned artist has worked with Grammy-winner Black Coffee and is a big fan of Amapiano DJ, Uncle Waffles.

