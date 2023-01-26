Former Generations: The Legacy star Thuli P has revealed on her Twitter timeline that she has gained weight and is happy with it

Female netizens responded to the tweet by saying that the actress is not alone because they, too, have gained a few kilos

Of course, thirsty male netizens rejoiced at the news and even demanded that the star post recent photos

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nothing beats body positivity, and actress Thuli P seems to be well aware of that. The former Generations: The Legacy star shared that she has gained weight and is very content about it.

Thuli P says she's in her stufuza era. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

While putting on a few kilos would have sent other female stars into panic mode due to how hostile the showbiz industry is to women, Thuli said she is content about her chubby body in a Twitter post.

"I’m in my stufuza era and that’s it! "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to a 2021 ZAlebs report, gaining fat here and there has always been one of the DJ's body goals. Sis even started a weight-gain diet.

Mzansi peeps share mixed reactions to Thuli P's claims

In case the star had doubts about her new body, female netizens said they are in the same boat and are satisfied with their weight gains as well. Males simply stated that they are here for Thuli's new body and demanded proof.

@Scott_villa said:

"Same and I’m content nje."

@BrianKlaas1 shared:

"We're here for proof Thuli."

@Sbuu48 posted:

"We are not complaining at all."

@raofarb replied:

"As long as you are okay with it"

@TebzaBlacka commented:

"Pics or this is a lie!"

@8age_da_don wrote:

"I love some thick girls"

@NdlovuPeeN also said:

"Me right now!! And I love it!!"

@Nzila_09 reacted:

"We need proof."

@gcienile also wrote:

"Ok, but why is my tummy also entering that era abeg. It should be slim."

@Phenomenal_Ofi added:

"Lol, I saw you and I was Yhoo Thuli it’s over shame."

Thuli Phongolo goes makeup-free, causes big buzz as Mzansi defends her bare face

In other entertainment stories, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo was subjected to many opinions about her face thanks to her make-up-free picture. The image had a powerful impact on netizens.

Thuli Phongolo's undeniable beauty was almost amplified after she showed off her natural face. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula was the main reason why so much attention has come to Thuli Phongolo's image.

Many south African netizens were ready to shower her with compliments and defend her from naysayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News