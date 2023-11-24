Vusi Nova has finally launched his new record label, Nova Sounds, after walking from Muthaland Entertainment

He posted a video to celebrate a successful launch, which was attended by his new talent and his bestie, Somizi Mhlongo

The Asphelelelanga hitmaker was congratulated for his outstanding milestone, wishing him good luck

Vusi Nova marked a career milestone by launching his new recording label, called Nova Sounds, a few months after walking away from his home of 10 years, Muthaland Entertainment.

Vusi Nova is celebrating the successful launch of his new record label called Nova Sounds. Images: @vusinova1

Source: Instagram

Vusi Nova celebrates successfully launching Nova Sounds

Snova posted on his Instagram a short clip highlighting his evening, where he had a feature of the artists that will be joining his new stable and said:

"What a successful launch we had! What an amazing night! Shoutout to everyone that came to support the launch of Nova Sounds @nova.soundsza here’s to many years of great music "

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Check out his Nova Sounds launch video below:

Netizens congratulate Vusi Nova on successfully launching Nova Sounds

Social spectators were excited to see the Ndikuthandile hitmaker moving independently in the music industry. They congratulated him, wishing him a wealth of success. Here are some of the congratulatory messages that came in:

nkosnathi_mbeje had a special request:

"Please help me fez my phupho tuh."

monnye_j wished for him:

"Congratulations are in order, I wish u many years of pure success."

urubu_de_mengao made a toast:

"Here's to many fruitful returns!

magazi.sibongile encouraged him:

""Wo congrats Vusi, 'When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen' Well done happy for you."

margefree sent his regards:

"I’m so proud of you! Loving you and what you stand for all the way from Atlanta, Georgia!!"

Pearl Thusi surprises Emtee at Emtee & Friends concert

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, Pearl Thusi gave Emtee the shock of his musical career when she surprised him at his Emtee & Friends concert.

When Pearl Thusi, the hit song that shot him to fame, blasted from the speakers, the Queen Sono actress came on stage and helped him perform. She later wrote a shout-out on his Instagram, affirming her love for him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News