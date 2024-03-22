Shekhinah delighted fans by announcing the release of her new single Risk , with more singles and an album on the way

Despite the excitement, some fans expressed a desire for a longer album, urging her to include more than the initially mentioned ten songs, with requests for at least 14 tracks

Social media buzzed with anticipation, praising Shekhinah for the new music while hoping for surprise features, particularly mentioning a potential collaboration with Simmy

Shekhinah is finally giving her fans the content they signed up for. The singer had her followers over the moon when she announced the release of her latest single titled Risk.

Shekhinah released a new song titled 'Risk'. Image: @shekhinahd

Source: Instagram

Shekhinah releases new song

Mzansi music lovers could not keep calm after popular singer Shekhinah shared the news about her new single Risk. The star who also has an album on the way told fans she will be dropping more singles.

Taking to her X page, Shekhinah thanked her fans and followers for their support and hinted that her highly anticipated album has ten songs. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"It's OUT NOW finally. Thank you ❤️ 9 more songs to go."

Fans beg Shekhinah to drop her album

Social media users headed to the star's page to ask her to drop more music. Many said she should release an album with more than the ten songs she previously mentioned.

@Chrismakoli said:

"Girl we waited 3 years for your album 10 songs won’t cut itwe need at least 14."

@Lindoshenge1 commented:

"9?? girl squeeze in another 5"

@Phomello_M added:

"@shekhinahd please do 14 track album not 10 "

@LuckyMahloane added:

"Only 9 more? ‍♂️ at least 14 more songs please . #ShekhinahRisk"

@Priddyzaddy noted:

"It was way too long but you came through finally . #ShekhinahRisk"

@MokokaTshepiso commented:

"Shekh, please tell me of the 9 more songs to go, there is a Simmy feature "

DJ Zinhle previews new single Mdali ahead of release

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle is gearing up to release her upcoming single, Mdali. The Thula hitmaker will release her spiritual song just in time for Easter weekend, and her fans have given it the green light for the spiritual message it carries.

Our fave, DJ Zinhle, revealed that she has a new song on the way that she can't wait to share with her supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News