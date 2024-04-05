Universal Music Group (UMG) and TikTok are yet to reach an agreement over the music rights licensing

After the contract between the two companies was not renewed, TikTok started taking down music from artists signed to UMG

Such artists include Dlala Thukzin, whose song Iplan was scrapped from TikTok, but artists have now been blurred

Universal Music Group and video streaming app TikTok are yet to reach common ground over music rights. The feud is now seriously impacting the artists who are caught in the middle of the drama.

Music rights fight continues

What started as a "trend" escalated to become the biggest feud currently between giant companies. Artists signed to Universal Music Group (UMG) saw their songs being scrapped from TikTok.

This is because of the disagreements over permission to use the music from UMG artists and the payment of royalties. The record label demands more compensation from TikTok as the songs allegedly generate revenue on the platform, but they argue that they are not fairly paid.

Artists faces blurred

According to ZiMoja, the video streaming platform has now decided to blur the faces of the artists whose music is licensed by UMG.

This move still continues to affect artists as the two companies are yet to reach an agreement.

Artists affected by this feud

Artists who are at the centre of this feud include Dlala Thukzin, whose song Iplan was part of the many TikTok trends.

Other well-known stars include Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, music band The Beatles, singers Adele and Taylor, as well as The Weeknd.

Dlala Thukzin's manager slams TikTok and UMG

In a previous report from Briefly News, after Iplan was removed from TikTok, Dlala Thukzin's manager, Dogg DBN, slammed the corporate companies for putting profits over people.

He told Briefly News that nobody was informed of this decision but remained hopeful that things would be hatched out soon.

Thukzin was also shocked when his song was taken off the platform because of the momentum it was gaining and the recognition it gave him not only locally but internationally as well.

