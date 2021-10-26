Gomora fans despise Melusi so bad for the way he behaves in the telenovela but love his acting skills

Zolisa Xaluva plays the character of Melusi, who is in a love triangle in the show, and has been applauded for the way he slays his role

The viewers of Gomora rook to social media to share their thoughts after Melusi got a taste of his own medicine on Monday night

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zolisa Xaluva is slaying his role in Gomora. The award-winning actor plays the character of Melusi in the telenovela. The star's fans love to hate Melusi.

Zolisa Xaluva plays the role of Melusi in 'Gomora'. Image: @TallZo

Source: Twitter

Melusi trended on Monday night, 25 October after another lit episode of the soapie. While some people were happy about everything that has gone wrong for him in the show, some praised Zolisa Xaluva for his acting skills.

According to the storyline, Melusi is in a love triangle with his wife Gladys and high school sweetheart, Thati. The viewers of the show shared mixed reactions to the recent episode. Many people despise Melusi so bad for his behavior and for cheating on both the women.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the comments from fans who took to Twitter after the show below:

@ranoto_lindiwe said:

"Melusi is going through it all and I love every second of it."

@qhasi2 wrote:

"Zolisa is such a great actor. First he embodied Jason. Then he made us hate Diamond with a passion on #TheQueenMzansi. I never thought he'd outdo Diamond. But here is as Melusi. An acting masterclass."

@afterglowxxxx commented:

"Love these flashbacks. Now Melusi gets to remember and see the kind of trash he has always been, how everything is his fault and that he deserves everything that is happening to him rn."

@LuvoThobela added:

"Melusi deserves everything that's coming to him honestly!!!"

Moshe Ndiki gatecrashes 'Gomora' set just to confront Melusi

In related news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki took his 'hate' for Zola Xaluva's character in Gomora to another level. The bubbly TV host gatecrashed the set of Gomora just to confront Zola's character named Melusi in person. Moshe captured the hilarious moment on camera.

The star took to social media to post the video of the hilarious moment. In the clip, Melusi was baed-up with his boo in bed when Moshe appeared from nowhere to attack him.

Melusi was filming the bedroom scene when Moshe came in to drag him in person. Moshe caption his funny Instagram clip:

"I couldn’t let it go, I had to tell him face to face," he said according to ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly.co.za