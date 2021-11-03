Rami Chuene Wears Local Designer Tomi R in Giyani: Land of Blood, Fans Impressed

Rami Chuene is the new cast member of Giyani: Land of Blood and she recently rocked a Tomi R dress in the show

The local designer excitedly posted the snap of the actress slaying her role in one of his beautiful creations

Tomi R's fans congratulated the talented dressmaker for being recognised by the producers of the epic telenovela

Rami Chuene rocked a stunning dress designed by local designer Tomi R in the second episode of Giyani: Land of Blood on Tuesday night, 2 October.

Rami Chuene looked fabulous in local designer Tomi R's dress in Giyani: Land of Blood. Image: @ramichuene, @TomiRikhotso/Twitter

Source: Instagram

The excited designer, whose full name is Tomi Rikhotso, took to social media to tell his followers that one of his beautiful creations made it to national TV. Tomi shared a snap of the actress slaying the dress that impressed many of his peeps.

Along with yellow heart emojis, Tomi R captioned his Twitter post:

"Rami wearing Tomi R #GiyaniLandOfBlood #GiyaniS2"

Tweeps flooded his comment section to congratulate him. Check out some of the comments below:

@Keorape63835147 wrote:

"I saw your name on this dress when seeing it yesterday on 'Giyani: Land of Blood'."

@YogitaRed8 said:

"Stunning and so happy for you that your beautiful work is being showcased like this."

@dalmaxion commented:

"Ai Tomi marn ai, your work is so awesome. I knew it immediately when I saw it even on Khensani."

@KelzMff wrote:

"I knew it was your work before I could even see your handle, your work is beautiful and commendable."

New season of Giyani: Land of Blood premieres

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the new season of Giyani: Land of Blood premiered on Monday night, 1 November. The viewers of the SABC 2 show have taken to social media to share what they think about it.

Many people were surprised that Rami Chuene is now part of the cast. A while back she posted a snap of herself rocking a wedding dress and many thought she got hitched in real life but it was all just part of Giyani.

The fans believe that the new season of the show is going to be lit because of how hot the first episode was. They took to Twitter to share their views on the soapie.

Source: Briefly.co.za