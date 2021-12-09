'The Wife' Fans Up Early to Watch New Episodes: "I've Finished Today's Episodes"

The Wife viewers woke up early this Thursday to catch three new episodes of their favourite telenovela

Showmax dropped the episodes around 5am and some peeps said they had already watched all of them around 6.30am

The fans of the show said they can't wait for the channel to release other episodes of the soapie about romance and taxi drivers next Thursday

The Wife fans woke up early this Thursday morning, 9 December, to catch three more episodes of their favourite telenovela. Showmax dropped three fire episodes and some of the viewers of the show has unbelievably watched all of them.

'The Wife' have already finished watching the telenovela's new episodes. Image: @hlomuthewife_on_showmax

Source: Instagram

They took to social media as early as 5am to wait for the channel to release the episodes. The Wife has been releasing only three episodes for the past few Thursdays.

The '5am gang' has taken to Twitter to share how they've finished watching all the new episodes. They are now waiting for next Thursday so they could see watch happens next.

Check out some of their comments below:

@viwe_dobe commented:

"Ain't no way you guys have already watched the episodes haybo nivuka nini (what time do you wake up)???"

@RhuMa101 said:

"I never thought a taxi rank proposal could be so romantic... we are sleeping on these taxi drivers yazi."

@lesedi_mtau wrote:

"It's only 6:20 am and I've finished today's episodes, now I've realized that I have to wait 7 days for the next 3 episodes."

@Tshegg_GP said:

"Hayi cc, 04:55 I was pressing play."

@PalesaMogorosi_ added:

"Well, you probably got some sleep because my a** didn't go to bed at all, I waited up until 5am. I do this all the time. I pull an all-nighter because I know once I go to bed, I'll struggle to wake up that early just for Showmax. So I don't sleep."

Mzansi hyped up after watching first 3 episodes of 'The Wife'

In related news, Briefly News reported that The Wife premiered on Showmax and Mzansi can't get enough of the telenovela. Peeps who have watched the first three episodes of the show have shared that they can't wait to watch more episodes.

Excited peeps shared that they've already watched all three fire episodes of the soapie after it premiered on Thursday morning, 11 November. The show is trending high on social media as peeps discuss their favourite characters and scenes from the show.

Briefly News has compiled some of the reactions from peeps who have seen the soapie. @_Khathide_ wrote:

"All I have to say is, I Love It. The twists are the best. Episode 3, last scene!!"

