Simphiwe Majozi aka Sbu of ‘Uzalo’ Enlisted to Save ‘Durban Gen’ Viewership

Simphiwe Majozi has reportedly been enlisted to save Durban Gen viewership with his humour and acting skills

Simphiwe currently plays the character of Sbu in Uzalo and it is not clear if he's leaving the SA 1 show to focus on his new role on Durban Gen

Durban Gen peaked at 2 million viewers some months back but reports suggest that it now has around 1.75 million viewers

Simphiwe Majozi has been enlisted to save Durban Gen. The actor currently portrays the character of Sbu in the SABC 1 telenovela Uzalo and is is not clear whether he is exiting the show.

Simphiwe Majozi aka Sbu of ‘Uzalo’ has bagged a role on ‘Durban Gen’. Image: @simphiwemajozi_sa

Recent reports suggest that Durban Gen is struggling in terms of viewership and Simphiwe Majozi has been called by the producers to save the sinking ship.

Simphiwe's humour and acting skills have gained him scores of fans since he made his debut on Uzalo a few back. ZAlebs reports that Daily Sun sources said the producers of Durban Gen believe that Simphiwe's popularity will increase the show's viewership.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported a few months back that the medical drama series now has 1.75 million viewers. It had peaked at 2 million viewers in November 2020, according to ZAlebs.

