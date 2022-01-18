Bonko Khoza Lands Lead Role in New Rom Com ’13 Weeks To Find Mr Right”

Bonko Khoza fans are gearing up to see their favourite character from The Wife take on a completely new role

The actor became a household name when viewers fell in love with his villainous character Mqhele Zulu on the Showmax drama series

Bonko is ready to show peeps his versatility as he takes on a more comedic role in the upcoming romance series 13 Weeks to find Mr Right

Bonko Khoza is getting ready to put on a new hat as Mr Romantic on the brand new show 13 Weeks to find Mr Right. The actor will be playing the role of Zakhele who wins over the heart of a young journalist named Nkuli.

Bonko Khoza is set to take on the lead role in a new romantic comedy. Image: @bonkokhoza

Bonko Khoza is about to win over the hearts of women in Mzansi all over again with his new gig. The actor will star in a brand new romance series alongside Mohau Cele and Kea Zwide. The show is called 13 Weeks To Find Mr Right and is said to be jam-packed with laughter and fuzzy feels.

OKMzansi reports that the show will air on 6th February on SABC 1and will follow the story of a young woman named Nkuli who is tirelessly searching for love and falls for a man named Zakhele aka Bonko Khoza.

The news of the casting was made public by entertainment blogger Phil Mphela and viewers of the Showmax drama series The Wife went wild.

The comments flooded with messages from excited viewers as they congratulated the actor on his new role.

@Tshiamo_88 wrote:

"This guy is dope... His voiceovers are on another level. would have him in an animation movie. Much respect to his acting that is one of the greatest."

@Chubeka_CCVN tweeted:

"Long overdue, success...Bonko has been been in the acting scene...so happy to see him gracing our screens, in tv commercials, telenovela's & romcoms."

@karndocian said:

"A huge congratulations to Bonko. I am yet to witness him being given the platform to act and utilize a language that he is proficient in. Experiencing him in his element would be a marvel to behold."

Bonko Khoza discusses being the man behind the infamous Mqhele Zulu on ‘The Wife’

Briefly News previously reported that Bonko Khoza went from being a commercial and cameo guy to being one of the best leading actors Mzansi has ever seen in such a short space of time.

The celeb, who was introduced to Saffas as Mqhele Zulu, sat down with Briefly News to chat about everything it takes to play such an intense character, his biggest inspirations, his favourite part of being on The Wife as well as the most difficult scene he's ever had to film.

Born and raised in the south of Johannesburg, 30-year-old Bonko Khoza says that for the longest time he treated acting as a sideline hobby. Bonko's first love was never acting but he always found himself being pushed onto the stage.

