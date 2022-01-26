Shauwn Mkhize Sets Record Straight After ‘Umkhokha’ Cameo Rumours Spark Debate

Shauwn Mkhize has responded after the news about her bagging a cameo role on Umkhokha sparked a huge debate on the timeline

The reality TV star confirmed that she discussed the idea with the show's producers but she was busy trying to buy Royal AM at the time

MaMkhize, who made her acting debut in Uzalo last year, shared that she's not going all out with her acting career but will take each opportunity that presents itself

Shauwn Mkhize has set the record straight after the rumours of her supposed cameo role on Umkhokha broke online. The flamboyant businesswoman was apparently supposed to make an appearance on hit telenovela but things did not go according to plans.

Shauwn Mkhize has confirmed that she discussed the idea of appearing on ‘Umkhokha’ with its producers. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela's post about the reality TV star's cameo appearance sparked a heated debate on the timeline. Most peeps said it was unfair for MaMkhize to be bagging roles while peeps who went to school for acting are overlooked, according to ZAlebs.

The Uzalo actress confirmed to TshisaLIVE that they discussed the idea with Umkhokha producers but the timing was wrong. Shauwn Mkhize said she was busy with buying Royal AM at the time she spoke to the producers of the soapie.

"I was committed to starting a new club so I couldn't be in Umkhokha."

She said she's not going all out to pursue a career in acting but she'll take the opportunity if a production house want her to appear on their show.

Shauwn Mkhize makes her debut on Uzalo

In related news, Briefly News reported that socialite Shauwn Mkhize made her debut on the SABC1 soapie in March, 2021.

The announcement of her being cast on the show was met with mixed reactions from viewers. This made the anticipation to see what she would bring to the screen higher. Social media user took to Twitter to share their thoughts about her first appearance. Thulani_doctor commented:

"Bazathi uya act Mamkhize and then she buys the whole production of Uzalo for real bavele ban*e."

MrsMagongwa said:

"I thought MaMkhize will be some Aunt from the village.....she's filthy rich on #Uzalo also.”

