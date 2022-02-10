‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Viewers Call Tulz Out for Being Greedy: “Stealing the Meat”

Big Brother Mzansi viewers have called out Tulz for being the greedy housemate after he was caught "stealing" food on Thursday morning

Tulz had much to say about Gash1's eating ways recently but peeps were shook when he was in the kitchen by himself at 4am

The fans of the reality show have now accused Tulz of being the greedy housemate after he enjoyed meat by himself while the others were still sleeping

Tulz is trending on social media after Big Brother Mzansi viewers caught him stealing food. The other housemates were sleeping around 4am when Tulz was busy eating meat.

The fans of the show have accused him of being the greedy housemate. They are shook as they can't believe what Tulz did, especially since he reprimanded Gash1 about eating too much recently.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their views on the latest incident. Many bashed Tulz for stashing the meat and for wanting the kitchen to himself while other Big Brother Mzansi housemates were fast asleep.

@spiritmoneylove wrote:

"Tulz complains when Gash eats more food than he should but he does the same. He’s a hypocrite."

@TrueFairyEnergy said:

"Idk why everyone is making a big deal out of Tulz eating meat while everyone was asleep as if this man didn't say 'I will lie, cheat and steal to get what I want' in his diary session yesterday. He's not a nice person."

@simphoza11 commented:

"This morning I SAW Tulz stealing the meat."

@MagautaMokhethi wrote:

"Noticed how he was on the forefront when Gash had stashed the pizza... bo Tulz ke dintja."

@simphoza11 added:

"Tulz can't even exercise because he is full..."

