The Big Brother Mzansi viewers are raving about Mpho's authentic personality as she remains true to herself in the house

The housemate has made it clear that she is not in the business of making fake friends even if she is on a reality show

Many applauded Mpho for her candid moment, which had her trending on social media as peeps reacted to the interaction

Mpho wa badimo has won over the hearts of many people in Mzansi. The Big Brother Mzansi housemate has made it clear that she will not be pretending to be friends with people she does not like and fans are here for the realness.

Mpho wa badimo has been deemed the most real person in the 'Big Brother Mzansi' house by fans. Image: @bigbrothermzansi

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi viewers are slowly discovering who their favourite housemates are. This week, Mpho wa badimo has earned a little extra love from peeps who love her authenticity.

Mpho has been trending on Twitter after she refused to hug Thato. The housemate took offence to Mpho's refusal of the gesture but viewers feel she is fully justified in her actions. Even with R2 million on the line, Mpho is not willing to pretend.

While many stood by Mpho, others could not help but take the opposite stance as they called her slightly negative.

@kindbvtch said:

"The narrative of making Mpho the bad guy in any situation is getting boring, please. It's the way she always gets vindicated each time. We have accepted y'all making her the villain of the season and we don't care."

@Judith9201 tweeted:

"Women are their own worse enemy. They never support each other. The PHDSyndrome is engraved in them. Mpho is hated for playing her game the way she does. Hate her, love her, there is nothing you can gain. Mpho keep pressing their necks my Girl. Luv u."

The South African reported that Accacia was evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house this weekend. The 30-year-old was the third housemate to be voted out of the show.

