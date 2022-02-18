Viewers of the Reality TV show The Ranakas have taken to social media to complain that the show is now boring

Many feel that the famous Mzansi family has run out of content and should not continue with more seasons

The Ranakas is a spinoff from Dineo's Diary and it takes viewers through the daily lives of the Ranaka family including Ntate Kgotlaesele and Mam’ Nonceba Ranaka

South Africans have taken to social media to point out that the reality TV show The Ranakas has run its course and should end now. Speaking about the show that gives viewers a glimpse of the everyday lives of the famous Ranaka family including their parents Ntate Kgotlaesele and Mam’ Nonceba Ranaka fans feel that the show is now boring.

Fans also agreed that the show which is a spinoff of Dineo Ranaka's Dineo's Diary had its glory days but now they have run out of content. Taking to social media after the last episode Mzansi spoke with one voice and agreed that The Ranakas needs to end.

According to ZAlebs, viewers feel like the show has run out of storylines to explore and it is becoming redundant. The publication also reported that fans are tired of Ntate Ranaka's weekly gimmick of crying and to them, his tears no longer hold much water like in the beginning.

@Segos01 wrote:

"#TheRanakas the show is starting to remind me of the Braxton family values. Issues from season 1 were never resolved. Now it means every season you have to focus on one issue."

@StarkyJas added:

"This show needs to end bathong. No more content #theranakas."

Other Twitter users also felt that Dineo's absence from the show has made it boring. Although it is important to note that when she was still there many complained about her.

@lerato_lalove said:

"imma need dramatic Dineo to come back to the show. it's a yawn fest without her. #TheRanakas."

@Amaze_M also wrote:

"Let's be honest. This season of #TheRanakas is boring. Why? Because Dineo hardly shoots and she's the dramatic one that makes the show. When is #PapaPennyAhee coming back?"

