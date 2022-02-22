‘Skeem Saam’: Alfios Exposes His True Colours, Leaves Magongwa With a Blue Eye

Skeem Saam 's Alfios exposed his true colours on the latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela when he confronted the Magongwas at their house

Alfios did not only confront the Magongwas but gave Alfred Magongwa a left hook that landed on his face leaving him with a blue eye

The soapie's viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on Alfios' decision to confront the Magongwas with many agreeing he should have gone to cops

Alfios is trending following the latest episode of Skeem Saam. Alfios, a role played by Tebogo Modisane, exposed his true colours when he confronted the Magongwas on Monday night, 21 February.

Alfios confronted the Magongwas. Image: @CeeNkuna/Twitter, @skeemsaam10

Source: Instagram

Alfios took his beef with Meneer Magongwa to another level when he punched him in the face at his house. To make matters worse, he gave Magongwa a blue eye in front of his wife.

Peeps took to Twitter after the epic scene to share their thoughts on Alfios' decision to visit the Magongwas instead of going to the police station first. The viewers of Skeem Saam had mixed reactions to Alfios' move.

@mbusombambo88 said:

"The place where they met with Magongwa, the incident place, was chosen by Alfios, Now instead of creeping out of that place and running to the police he goes inside the house. Ai, in the end it's clear that Alfios just wanted to die."

@Suzan84732523 said:

"I thought he will return there and go straight to the police."

@Sticklegs7 commented:

"No man, Alfios should have ran to the police station and report everything. Now I'm sure they will lock him inside the house."

@desireemav said:

"Alfios wa phapha, why not approach him somewhere safe, mos Alfred o mmolaya."

@Mamolatelo11 said:

"Mara Alfios should go to the police first and give them that information not tell the Magongwas."

@BuxekaTembakazi added:

"Thanx God his memory is back. I hope they won't kill him. I want to see the Magongwas down fall."

Skeem Saam viewers rooting for Alfios after tense episode

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers rooted for Alfios following a lit episode on Monday night, 31 January. Alfios, real name Tebogo Modisane, fell down a cliff during a heated argument with Magongwa.

At the time, the viewers of the SABC 1 telenovela had hoped Alfios survived the fall so that he could expose Magongwa, who is a teacher on the show. The fans of the soapie took to social media to share their views following the tense episode.

Alfios' name trended on Twitter as the viewers flooded the micro-blogging app with comments about his situation on Skeem Saam. Many wanted him to survive so that he could go back to the police and tell them the truth.

