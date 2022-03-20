Brownie has left Generations: The Legacy after her character's journey came to an end after two seasons

She started on the show as an extra and was invited back as a featured extra and then a guest star. She was eventually brought on as the second lead on the show

Brownie thanked the show for the opportunity and her friend Noxolo Monama wished her all the best and applauded her for her work on the show

Brownie is the latest actress to leave the popular soapie Generations: The Legacy after two years on the show.

She started on the soapie as an extra and it was her first acting gig. She obviously impressed because she was invited back as a featured extra and returned as a guest artist.

Brownie's journey on "Generations: The Legacy" has come to an end. Photo credit: bronie011

Source: Instagram

Brownie's hard work paid off and she was given the chance as the second lead on the soapie. Her character, Mia's journey finally came to an end and she is incredibly proud of her achievement.

Her fellow cast member Noxolo Monama also paid tribute to Brownie for her role on the soapie. She applauded her friend for her amazing performance and for being a ball of energy, a loving soul and an amazing performer.

Noxolo said she wishes Brownie nothing but the best for her future endeavors. She continued, "As you take your curtain call I wish you nothing but success in your career and in life. May your light always shine as bright as I know it. May you grow and blossom in this crazy art form, touch lives, and continue to make people laugh. Ek is so trots op jou, en ek bid en wens dat ons weer op kamera of op ‘n verhoog kan ontmoet! Maar vir nou, vir hierdie produksie take your bow!!! A job well done."

