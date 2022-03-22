Popular South African television show Scandal! is topping social media trending lists as the drama continues to unfold

Viewers of the popular telenovela flocked Twitter to share their thoughts after Hlengiwe finally dumped Amo

Many are convinced that Hlengiwe played by the talented Nqobile "Nunu" Khumalo, dumped Amo for Dr Nyasha

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The drama in the famous e.tv telenovela Scandal! continues to unfold. Viewers recently applauded Hlengiwe for cheating on Amo with Dr Nyasha because Amo had also cheated on her with Dintle.

‘Scandal!’ viewers say Hlengiwe made the right decision by dumping Amo. Image: @etvScandal

Source: Twitter

Viewers have been sharing their thoughts on the entanglements since the arrival of Nyasha played by Jerome Galiao. Many feel that Hlengiwe made the right decision by dumping Amo for the Doctor because Amo belongs to Dintle.

Taking to social media, fans expressed excitement over the drama. Others also hoped that Hlengiwe will not regret her decision.

@dima_onzima said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Finally!! Hlengiwe made her choice, hope Amo can go be with Didi. I also hope, for Hlengiwe's sake that the handsome Dr is legit."

@MatukaneMilly wrote:

"Hey same here I'm glad Hlengi finally grow a pair and she's ending things with Amo yoh."

@Silent_SpellIT commented:

"That was quick, if I get into a new relationship I give the old one at least 1 year before I could end it. But thats just me."

@PKasinje noted:

"Scandal! is all about heartbreaks, tears and disappointments and I'm here for all of it. Anyway hlengiwe and Dr Nyasha have my blessings Amo you are a man and men are strong."

@Kumkanikaz2 said:

"I feel absolutely nothing for him because he cheated on Hlengiwe with Dintle before mazikhale."

The Real Housewives of Durban fans convinced the ladies like Sorisha for her wealth: “They worship her”

Briefly News previously reported thatThe Real Housewives of Durban viewers are sharing their thoughts on the wives. Many believe that all the ladies bootlick Sorisha Naidoo because of her wealth.

Some viewers also took to social media to share their unimpressed with Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku being Sorisha's little maid. Some even suggested that it was MaKhumalo's husband Musa Mseleku's idea for her to get close to Sorisha so he could have access to her billionaire husband.

Sorisha has been trending on Twitter following the last episode and the private jet fiasco. Peeps are suggesting that someone richer than Sorisha should join the reality TV show.

Source: Briefly News