The Wife viewers who are not feeling Season 2's storyline have praised the cast of the trending telenovela for holding it down

Many viewers expressed that they're not fans of the current storyline but they continue to watch the Showmax soapie because of the stellar performances by the actors

Characters such as Hlomu, Mqhele, Mandisa, Zandile and Nqoba are trending as their fans discuss how the deserve awards for their acting skills in the telenovela

Some of The Wife's viewers are still not feeling Season 2's storyline but they are here for the cast. The fans of the telenovela took to social media this Thursday, 7 April to share their thoughts on the latest episodes of the show.

‘The Wife’ viewers showed love to the actors for their stellar performances on Season 2. Image: @hlomuthewife_on_showmax

Source: Instagram

Showmax dropped three more episodes and the viewers are going gaga over their favourites' stellar performances. Many made it known that they're not fans of the current storyline but they praised the actors for carrying the show on their backs.

The likes of Zandile, real name Khanyi Mbau, Hlomu, Mandisa, Mqhele and Nqoba have been praised for giving viewers content that they signed up for. Briefly News compiled some of the Twitter reactions from fans who've watched the latest episodes:

@taf_afrika wrote:

"What The Wife may lack in storyline or anything else,the actors make up for it with Talent.These guys show the f**k up."

@Tengetile_Dlami said:

"So vele @MbauReloaded is the girl she thinks she is... stellar performance Queen!"

@nontow_queen commented:

"Yho no I really enjoyed today's episodes they were so nice man, gotta give credit when its due."

@skuraz said:

"Zandile and Bhutomdala understood the assignment what an emotional episode."

@Iamzwide1 wrote:

"Please Hlomu, Mandisa and Zandile looked gorgeous today????No please..look at how they glow when they get along."

@mekwa__n added:

"The writers need to do something about Nkosana's character because he's becoming extremely weak and it isn't the prettiest site."

