The Real Housewives of Durban fans have taken to social media to air their grievances against the presenter of the reunion show

Many feel that this year's host Donovan Goliath is not a good instigator and wants the previous presenter Phat Joe back on the show

According to peeps, unlike Goliath, Phat Joe would have been able to force hot gossip out of the housewives

The Real Housewives of Durban fans have called upon producers of the show to bring back the reunion's previous presenter Phat Joe.

Following the airing of the first part of the reunion, peeps flocked to social media to share that the show host Donovan Goliath did not do justice to the episode.

Many feel that Donovan, who took the reigns from popular media personality Phat Joe is not a good host as he does not know how to force out the juicy deets from the ladies. Phat Joe has been trending on Twitter as fans share mixed views.

@Feather_Ruffler said:

"I prefer Phat Joe over Moshe. Joe is a beast."

@Feather_Ruffler replied:

"Baby Phat Joe would have shaken the coffee table that wasn't even there to begin with."

@StLeeuw noted:

"Stop tripping, he is the worst host . He didn't do any justice to the part1, Phat Joe had more spice."

@NanSishange added:

"She even said had she maybe brought it up at the lodge or something then they would have gone into it. It was just a surprise for absolutely everyone. Crew, directors, cast, channel and host. Had it been Phat Joe, he’d have abandoned the cue cards and asked."

@Lemo_phala commented:

"Honestly, this host is not giving. I was really expecting Phat Joe."

The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion: Thobile wins Mzansi over for standing up for herself while serving class

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thobile won the hearts of many Mzansi people when she stood up for herself during the reunion of The Real Housewives of Durban on Friday, 6 May.

MaKhumalo was praised for her assessment of LaConco's cold behaviour towards her. The reality TV star's fans praised her for not taking any prisoners during the latest episode of the show.

Thobile Khumalo's name trended high on Twitter after the episode dropped. Many of Musa Mseleku's wife's fans agreed that she delivered content with class when she ate up the reunion.

