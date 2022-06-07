The explosive drama that keeps unfolding in Mzansi's favourite soapie Uzalo has kept fans on the edges of their seats

The show charted social media trending lists following a recent episode where Nonka seemed to have forgiven Hle after everything she did

Uzalo viewers were not impressed because they feel Hleziphi will strike and bewitch Nonka again even after being given a second chance

Uzalo has been trending on Twitter following a recent new episode. Viewers of the popular SABC 1 soapie reacted to Nonka and Hleziphi's storyline.

In the recent episode, Hleziphi, played by the talented Sibongiseni Shezi, confessed to using muthi on Nonka. Nonka then seems to be leaning towards the path of forgiveness, a move that bothered viewers.

Many took to Twitter to say that Nonka must not forgive Hle for what she did because she might bewitch her again.

@Pm_kukuterian2 wrote:

"Nonka and Defending Hleziphi . Like ma'am your friend used Muti on you."

@miss_malaika added:

"Hleziphi wasn't going to come clean if it wasn’t for Nozipho, for that I say she deserves everything that'swasn't happening."

@uNomfundo__ commented:

"Nonka must not forgive Hleziphi please, she doesn't deserve any chance."

@Boteboo_ said:

"Hlezi should give Nonka space. There's absolutely no reason for her to show up at the salon every other hour. Sadiki."

@Boteboo_ added:

"Same here. Hlezi will definitely bewitch Nonka again. Maybe not for a man this time but she’s going to do her dirty again."

Skeem Saam June 2022 teasers: Pretty apologises to spiteful Ex, Lehasa and Khwezikazi's love gets tested

In more news on Mzansi soapies, Briefly News previously reported that Lehasa Maphosa and Khwezikazi's relationship is growing, but there is an unexpected interference. Meanwhile, Pax and his friends are worried about their recent mischief.

Celia deals with her worst nightmare as a mother. Keep reading the Skeem Saam teasers on how the drama unfolds in June episodes.

There is still havoc at Turf High school, and the principal is determined to get to the bottom of it. On the other hand, Eunice ended up losing everything, which allowed Chef Kgosi to take over her life. Will Eunice now gain the strength to not put up with anyone's trickery and stand on her own?

