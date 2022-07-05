Skeem Saam continues to bring drama and intrigue as Pretty's decision to have an affair with Lehasa causes problems with her mother, MaNtuli

MaNtuli has a broken relationship with both of her daughters, Pretty and Sonti, as she seems to favour her son Kwaito over them

The tea is that MaNtuli has her own past similar to Pretty's when it comes to the father of her son Kwaito and many fans were judging her recent actions

Skeem Saam's never-ending drama has made it a weekly trending topic, especially because of Lehasa and Pretty. MaNtuli has her own story of how she turned on her friend Meikie. Pretty's actions with Lehasa are not far from what Mantuli did to her friend Meikie.

MaNutli's past comes to haunt her when she finds out about Pretty's illicit affair with Lehasa, and she reacts in outrage. Image: Twitter / skeemsaam3

MaNtuli decides to seek therapy as she tries to deal with her own untrustworthy actions that she made in the past.

Why is Mantuli harsh with Pretty?

Pretty's illicit affair with an engaged man, Lehasa, reminds MaNtuli of her escapades with her friend Mekie's husband, the father of her son Kwaito.

Briefly News Skeem Saaam teasers give a sneak peek into MaNtuli's turmoil as she tries to get over her past mistakes. MaNtuli reacts badly after hearing about Pretty's scandalous affair with Lehasa. Kwaito gets the social services involved to try and get his mother a therapist.

The plan backfires when MaNtuli does not want to try therapy when it turns out that Mrs Kgomo will be her mental health professional, reports The South African. MaNtuli will still have to face her demons as she must embark on a journey of forgiveness from Meikie.

Viewers of Skeem Saam react to MaNtuli's actions

Fans reacted to how MaNtuli treats her daughters and takes out her guilt on them and not her son.

@donaldsirewu commented:

"Pretty is a stupid girl who does not listen to her parent , she deserves to suffer."

@sizabonganjalo commented:

"I sense another Romeo and juliet in this Pretty and Lehasa storylineI can't wait to see it unfoldlove will win!"

@WandiileNkovu commented:

"Just for uthando? Nah parents are dramatic. Didn’t MaNtuli come all the way to Turf because of love ? Yes she lied but did they die? Aowa."

@comforttenyeko commented:

"Not MaNtuli acting all holly, as if she did not have a child with her friend's husbandWell the apple doesn't fall far from the tree..SkeemSaam"

Skeem Saam viewers want Khwezi behind bars: "Just ask for security footage"

Briefly News previously reported that once again, Skeem Saam is making Twitter trends because of the gripping love triangle between Pretty, Lehasa and his soon-to-be wife, Khwezikazi.

Tuesday's episode (28 June 2022) left fans frustrated and in suspense when Khwezikazi (Samukele Mkhize) falsely accused Pretty (Lerato Morabe) of stabbing Lehasa (Cedric Fourie). The culprit, Khwezikazi, will do anything to hide the truth.

Source: Briefly News