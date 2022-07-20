Mzansi Magic soapie The Queen regularly tops trend lists thanks to Harriet and Hector's drama, which has now escalated

Viewers of hit soapie The Queen reacted to the latest breakdown in Harriet and Hector's marriage as many picked a side between the two

Many viewers are Team Harriet as viewers expressed their disdain for Hector's character on The Queen

The Queen brings viewers weekly drama, and the latest episode did not disappoint. Harriet seemed to have reached a dead end in their marriage.

The latest episode of 'The Queen' had viewers feeling sorry for Harriet after Hector mercilessly told her that their marriage was done. Image:Instagram/the_queen_mzansi

Hector's wandering eye has led him to a point where he cannot stand Harriet, his wife. Many find Hector's character irritating as some viewers called for him to get killed off the show.

The Queen viewers drag Hector for playing Harriet

Viewers of The Queen are not on Hector's side. Many feel that Hector was playing with Harriet when he lied about his feelings.

In the latest episode of The Queen, Hector, played by Rapulana Seiphemo, finally tells Harriet (Connie Ferguson) that he does not want her to be his wife anymore. Mzansi was unimpressed with Hector's actions against Harriet as many concluded who was the villain in the situation.

Mzansi Magic tweeted:

One netizen, @Leejaylee11, expressed her annoyance with Hector and tweeted:

"Why is hector still staying with Harriet if he's no longer interested‍? #thequeenmzansi"

@NondumisoMchaks commented:

"Men will embarrass you, jonga uHarriet #TheQueenMzansi."

Another viewer of the show said they could barely stand to see hacked on the screen and rooted for Harriet to plot his murder.

@afterglowxxxx commented:

" 'I don't want you as my wife. It's over.' Men are the pits! Yoh, I cannot wait for Hector to die, shem. #TheQueenMzansi"

@TshinakiR commented:

" 'I don't want you as my wife‍, it's over' kodwa Hector. #TheQueenMzansi"

