Moja Love's show Enough is Enough caught the attention of netizens with the latest episode about one mother who seems to not care about her kid

Viewers of Enough is Enough were left outraged by a mother who caused her own child unimaginable emotional and mental pain

Netizens criticised the mother's actions as many were unimpressed with the woman's outlook on life and her decisions

Enough is Enough is a show on Moja Love about helping people confront family members who have made harmful decisions that hurt everyone around them. The latest episode was the story of a mother who netizens said must hate her own child, Bongiwe.

A woman who has a toxic mum went on 'Enough is Enough', and netizens reacted to how her mother seemed not to care about their relationship.

The latest episode of Enough is Enough follows the story of a mother who abandoned her child. The mother did not respond to her daughter when she opened up on the show.

Saffas taken aback by mother's lack of love for daughter on Enough is Enough

The latest episode of Enough is Enough on Moja Love featured an unremorseful mother who left her daughter without good reason. Mzansi was unimpressed by how the mother responded to the question of whether she loves her daughter, Bongiwe. The mother answered:

"You wouldn't birth a child if you didn't love them. That's all I can say."

One netizen, @mehlulisizwe wrote that the mother's response was unsatisfactory as he tweeted:

"Is giving birth to someone a sign enough that you love them?? This mom is just mean!!! #EnoughIsEnough"

@__Kutlwano_ commented:

"The mom is bitter man, this forgiveness thing is just nothing to her, I can see right through her. #EnoughIsEnough"

@ZeeJobe commented:

"Her mom has got an attitude. #EnoughIsEnough"

@MsCleopatra_ commented:

"Yho. She is hurting khante the mom is this person? I need that girl to go out there and live her life, shame. #EnoughIsEnough"

@K_McGrecoR commented:

"I believe her, her mom is a terrible person."

@Queen_Enny19 commented:

"Imagine your mom saying she doesn’t love you..."

