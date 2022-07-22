An avid viewer of Skeem Saam took to his timeline on Thursday to share nine #TBT pics of his favourite current and past actors of the show

The fans posted old pics of stars such as Oratile Maitisa, Lerato Marabe, Clement Maosa and Cornet Mamabolo among other stars of the SABC 1 telenovela

Other viewers of the show took to social media to share that all the nine stars in the snaps grew up in front of them

A fan of Skeem Saam has taken to social media to share throwback snaps of the telenovela's actors before their glow up. The viewer took to the timeline and posted old pics of the current stars of the SABC 1 show and those who have exited it.

Throwback snaps of ‘Skeem Saam’ actors such as Lerato Marabe and Oratile Maitisa have surfaced online. Image: @leratomarabe, @oratilemthimkhulu

Source: Instagram

Old snaps of cast members including the likes of Oratile Maitisa, who plays Eunice, and Lerato Marabe, who portray the character of Pretty, are doing the rounds after the fan named Tinashe Eugene Mushanguri posted the pics as part of #TBT.

According to ZAlebs, Tinashe took to Facebook and captioned his hilarious post:

"They come a long way."

Peeps took to Tinashe's comment section to share their thoughts on the throwback snaps of stars such as Clement Maosa and Cornet Mamabolo.

Lipuo Erin Hlao Pali wrote:

"Pretty was still Pretty, as for Clement..."

Kagiso Zamani Seopane said:

"They grew up in front of us, jiki jiki they are older than us."

Sbuu Wa Nation commented:

"Pretty used to like her natural hair till now, a simple girl and natural beauty."

Rowena McTrust wrote:

"Money is a big transformer yoh, I guess they also don't recognize their childhood snaps."

Tiny Thari said:

"They are beautiful and don't judge people by their past."

Lettie Zinhle added:

"Eunice was so beautiful."

Skeem Saam viewers applaud Khwezi for slaying 'Safta widow' scene

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers are slowly falling in love with the villainous Khwezi. Following the latest episode of the SABC 1 soapie, the fans applauded Samukele Mtshali for slaying the character of Khwezi.

Khwezi rocked up at her fiancé's home dressed like a widow and put on a show. She thought Lehasa was dead, but his uncle told her that he's still alive. Before going to Lehasa's home, she even practised how to cry. In her own words, she was ready to put on a SAFTA performance at Lehasa's home as she thought she had killed him.

Khwezi is not happy that Lehasa is now in a relationship with Pretty and no longer wants to marry her. The South African reports that she wanted to get hitched to him for his money.

