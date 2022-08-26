Mzansi stars such as Warren Masemola and Thapelo Mokoena have bagged leading roles in an upcoming Showtime series, King Shaka

The talented gents and actress Thando Dlomo took to social media to share that they can't wait to star alongside international thespians who've been cast in the show

South Africans celebs and the three stars' fans took to their timelines to congratulate them for landing roles in the show about iconic Zulu nation King Shaka Zulu

Mzansi stars are flying the country's flag high across the globe. Actors Warren Masemola, Thapelo Mokoena and Thando Dlomo have bagged roles in an upcoming Showtime series King Shaka.

Warren Masemola and Thapelo Mokoena have been cast to play lead roles in Showtime's 'King Shaka' show.

Source: Instagram

The excited entertainers took to their timelines to share the good news with their followers. They'll be joining a star-studded cast that includes French actress Aïssa Maïga.

According to TshisaLIVE, Warren took to Instagram and shared that he's excited to be part of the international cast of the show. He'll portray the character of Magwaza.

Thapelo Mokoena also took to the same picture and video sharing app to share that he'll play the role of Gendeyana in the upcoming series about the legendary leader of the Zulu nation, King Shaka Zulu. Thapelo also shared a screenshot of a Deadline article about the cast of the show.

TshisaLIVE reports that Thando Dlomo shared that she can't wait to work with "the incredible cast" of the show.

Mzansi celebs and social media users took to the stars' comment section to congratulate them.

Minnie Dlamini commented:

"Epic much? Congratulations Warren

mandla_n said:

"Well done my brother, well deserved."

tumi_morake commented:

"We HAD this conversation Warren! And when i saw they were casting i quietly wondered. Look. At. God."

mamphob said:

"Congratulations, deservedly so!!!"

mla.est1974 added:

"BRAVO Warren! We are over the moon!"

Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her roles in upcoming Shaka Ilembe

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomzamo Mbatha has opened up about her roles in the upcoming series about King Shaka Zulu titled Shaka Ilembe. The star plays the role of Queen Nandi and she's also the executive producer of the Mzansi Magic series.

The series documents King Shaka's early childhood to his adulthood. It's set in the late 1700s and 1800s. Speaking about having two roles in the production of the drama series, the stunner shared that it hasn't been an easy transition.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Coming 2 America starlet expressed that wearing two hats was not easy because the series' cast know her as an actress. She said the experience has been nerve wrecking for her.

Source: Briefly News