Seasoned Mzansi actress Sindi Dlathu has reportedly bagged an international acting role in an upcoming American series titled King Shaka

The former Muvhango star and The River producer will join the star-studded cast of the Showtime show which will debut in 2023

Some social media users congratulated Sindi Dlathu while others complained that the international show will overshadow the locally-produced Shaka Ilembe

Sindi Dlathu has finally bagged an international acting role. The multi-award-winning actress has been on Mzansi's screens for decades.

Sindi Dlathu has bagged an international role in Showtime series 'King Shaka'. Image: @sindi_dlathu

She has played a couple of lead roles in Mzansi shows including Muvhango and The River. She portrayed the character of Thandaza Mokoena in Muvhango and she currently plays the character of fierce businesswoman Lindiwe Dikana in The River.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela's TEA reported on Twitter that she has been cast in the American series, King Shaka. The series will be filmed in KwaZulu-Natal from October. It will premiere on Showtime in 2023.

Social media users took to Phil's comment section to congratulate Sindi Dlathu. Others complained that the international series will overshadow the locally produced Shaka Ilembe starring Nomzamo Mbatha.

@CelebratingSA_W wrote:

"Congratulations Sindi, well deserved."

@AfrikanChefZA said:

"Who sold the story phesheya ke manje (overseas now)? Shaka Ilembe was suppose to be the only series that tells or narrates the story of uShaka, being told in isiZulu, for the world to see. I am happy for sisi Sindi, but devastated that the other series will overshadow the local one."

@leratos47 commented:

"Love it for her. Such a hard working QUEEN."

@1stLady31872471 wrote:

"Well deserved. Congratulations Sindi."

@JamanVusi said:

"Well done Sindi, well deserved."

@Tshenolo_King commented:

"About time. What a phenomenal actress."

@Tumi14300836 added:

"Congratulations to her @S_Dlathu well deserved international role we love you Sindi."

