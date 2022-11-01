Calls continue to grow for Jub Jub's Uyajola 9/9 to be cancelled following the latest episode of the reality show about cheaters

The fuming fans of the show are not happy that Jub Jub and his crew filmed a naked couple for the second time in a row

Scores of TV lovers took to social media and accused Jub Jub of violating people's rights and called for the show to be taken off air

Calls are growing for Jub Jub's show Uyajola 9/9 to be taken off air. The reality show rubbed many up the wrong way during the latest episode on Sunday night, 30 October.

Calls continue to grow for Jub Jub's show 'Uyajola 9/9' to be taken off air.

TV lovers are accusing Jub Jub and his crew of violating people's right to privacy. The show has aired two episodes showing naked cheaters.

Taking to Twitter to react to a City Press article, fuming fans agreed that it's about time that the show is cancelled.

@Thoriso_Thoriso said:

"People tolerate nonsense and these reality shows are taking people's right to privacy and right to dignity as for Uyajola 9/9 must be sued."

@majusto_80143 wrote:

"@MojaLoveTv must be sued and cancelled. Jub Jub always cross the line, on second last episode he told the guy that when he gets arrested he will call his guys to r*pe him, he runs the prison. He is boasting about being a boss of prison after the tragedy he caused."

@MLANDO60870174 commented:

"I also support that call, he can't humiliate people on the screen like he did yesterday, how can you get joy with naked people, it must be removed on the screen."

@AdvancedGlassR1 said:

"This is rubbish.Jub Jub has no right, whatsoever, to uncover me in my own house....unless the law doesn't work for the poor."

@zeus_883 added:

"I don’t even watch the show but my advice is simple……Don’t watch, let those who enjoy the show continue tuning in."

