One of the new cast members of Young, Famous & African Luis Munana has finally shared more details about his life and family

The Namibian businessman and model had viewers of the popular reality TV show concerned when he shared his sad life story with Andile Ncube

Luis explained that he hasn't been able to see or communicate with his parents or family members because he was excommunicated from his religious congregation

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Young, Famous & African brought interesting new characters that got Mzansi talking. One of them was Luis Munana, the dark, handsome model from Namibia.

‘Young, Famous & African’ star Luis Munana has shared more details about his religious background. Image: @luismunana

Source: Instagram

Luis' interesting storyline had many viewers concerned. The reality television star spoke about his background and religion.

Young, Famous & African star Luis Munana shares more details about being excommunicated from his congregation

According to News24, the star revealed that he has not communicated with his parents and his family for many years after being excommunicated from the church due to his "worldly lifestyle".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Speaking to Andile Ncube during one of the episodes, Munana said he was interested in the conversations about surrogacy because he wanted to start his own family. Although Luis did not mention the name of the religious group, he said that there are rules that one gets reprimanded if he or she breaks the rules of the church.

He added that it's been almost eight years since he last communicated with his parents. He said:

"We don't communicate unless someone is ill or dying."

Speaking further about his situation, the Namibian star said that he is not allowed to visit or socialise with anyone who is a part of the organisation.

"I'm not allowed to socialise with anybody who is part of the organisation; I'm not allowed to step into the homes or be in their presence. That also means that I cannot go to my childhood home, and I cannot go to my siblings' homes because they are still active members of the organisation."

Young, Famous & African viewers bring out receipts confirming Bonang Matheba was booked by Luis for WFW

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba is still trending on Twitter following her appearance on Young, Famous & African. The media personality is the talk of the town for different reasons.

The Netflix reality television show brought heated drama and conflicts that had the streets buzzing. Among the many conversations that happened was the one between Bonang Matheba and Luis Munana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News