Former Idols SA contestant Lungile Mthethwa says her experience on the show was phenomenal

Lungile entered the competition twice where on her second try, she wanted to prove to herself that she could go beyond her first attempt

Now with the experience of being on the show, Lungile encourages every singer to take part in the life-changing contest

Lungile Mthethwa says being on 'Idols SA' was an amazing experience that every musician should take part in.

Source: Instagram

Lungile Mthethwa was recently booted from Idols SA's top 10. This was the singer's second try in the competition and she wanted to push herself to go further in the contest. Lungile says she was more prepared on her second attempt, where she came out feeling like a new person.

Lungile Mthethwa speaks about being on Idols SA

In conversation with TshisaLIVE, Lungile opened up about her second time on Idols SA. The singer took on the competition for a second time to prove to herself that she could go beyond her first attempt.

"I went back because I wanted to prove to myself that I can do this. I felt like there was just more of myself I wanted to experience when it comes to music."

Lungile says reaching the top 12 was an amazing experience:

"When I got into the top 12, that was already mind-blowing. When I auditioned, my hope was to go further than the last time, so I was happy to be in the top 12 alone."

The singer opened up about how the competition helped her as a musician:

"I feel like a different person, like a grown professional. I loved the whole experience, it gave me a taste of what is that I want to do.

It's something that every vocalist or someone who dreams about music needs to experience for themselves."

Mzansi celebrates Lungile's top 10 entry

In an Instagram post, the singer expressed her gratitude to her supporters for helping her reach the top 10:

"God did it again last night! I’m soo overwhelmed by the love and support. I want to thank everyone who took the time to SMS and vote online - thank you for believing in my dream and my gift."

Supporters cheered Lungile's achievement and pledged to stand behind her every step of the way:

teshlatshwayo said:

"Well done Lungile!"

_rhu.lani responded:

"Congratulations my superstar!"

unathi.matlakane commented:

"Girl I’m soo proud of you!!!!!!"

angathixoungasibabale posted:

"Gorgeous gorgeous girl. Congratulations my love. We taking it to the Top!!"

nothando_kuzwayo added:

"We are voting! Team Lungile."

motso_malau_ declared:

"Star quality!"

twinxx_sampear said:

"Sooo sooo proud of you. You deserve it my love!"

dudzmash responded:

"We are super proud of you and we are behind you all the way."

nombulelosibiya commented:

"We are behind you 10000%!"

phele__22 posted:

"Well done sthandwa, you be giving me top 10 vibez!"

Mzansi expresses disinterest in Idols SA

Briefly News reported Idols SA's plummeting viewership where Mzansi gave their thoughts as to why the show was performing poorly.

Over the years, fans of the singing competition have seemingly lost interest, with many saying that the show has run its course.

In a previous report, the publication revealed social media's reactions to Idols SA getting canned after its 19th season.

