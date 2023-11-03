Relebogile Mabotja has launched the spin-off show of her popular SABC 3 Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja

The seasoned broadcaster aired the first episode of Unpacked The Second Chapter on YouTube

Within 24 hours of the launch, the first episode clocked over 2,000 impressive views, with her fans congratulating her

Relebogile Mabotja has launched her new talk show 'Unpacked: The Second Chapter' on YouTube. Images: @mammrlla @capturedby.melu

Seasoned broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja is back with her popular show Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja on SABC 3, but not as you know.

She launched a spin-off of the talk show Unpacked The Second Chapter on YouTube, which premiered on Thursday, 2 November. The new show revisits fan favourites who left viewers with questions after their first visits.

Relebogile Mabotja returns with Unpacked The Second Chapter

Mabotja announced the return of the show on her YouTube channel, and the new show alert was tweeted by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter, now known as X, and said:

"Relebogile Mabotja has launched a “spin-off” series to her TV show “Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja”. The series will roll out on YouTube, not S3 as with the main show property."

Mzansi excited about Relebogile Mabotja's Unpacked The Second Chapter

The first episode of the show that was back by popular demand sat on over 2,300 views 14 hours after it was launched. Her followers had amazing reviews after its premiere:

@nikkokfswyjcd welcomed:

"Ohhh gosh, I'm so excited, Welcome back Rele. I really missed Unpacked. Can't wait for more episodes."

@sontomtolo473 was happy:

"Sis Lebo I will never forgive you for leaving us hanging like that, but I am so pleased that you are back!"

@mariamahata3260 said:

"I've been waiting for this show to come back for two years."

@Ihhashi_Turkei congratulated:

"Love it for her, congratulations."

@ndalamamashabele5956 reviewed:

"Sweet Marie and nurturing Relebogile had me in tears, what a beautiful story and journey both ladies are venturing into. I loved this episode."

@karies6895 weighed-in:

"Omg super excited that this series is back! Hearing people's stories really exposes you to the realities others face. You do an excellent job at facilitating this Relebogile. Love you!"

