Mbaliyezwe posted a video of herself expressing her gratitude to everyone who supported her

Actress Mbali Ngiba leaves 'Umkhokha: The Curse.' Image: @mbaliyezwengiba

The former Real Housewives Of Durban star Mbaliyezwe Ngiba has recently opened up about rumours about her leaving the KZN-based telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse.

Mbali Ngiba bids farewell to her character Zodwa

Questions have been raised about some of the actors and actresses in the most-watched telenovela about their fate on the show ever since the show was renewed for a second season.

Mbaliyezwe Ngiba was one of the actresses who was rumoured to be leaving the show, and the star recently bid farewell to her character "Zodwa." Ngiba shared a video on her Instagram page of herself expressing her gratitude to all those who supported her throughout this journey with the show.

She captioned the video:

"Ngiyabonga Kakhulu."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the video

Fans reacted to Mbaliyezwe Ngiba's video bidding farewell to the show. See some of the comments below:

londy_mazwide_eventdesigner commented:

"Well done my love ❤ you did your best."

thobilek wrote:

"You aced that role love."

madlingoziringo praised:

"I know you are like that. Respect, patience, caring, love and compassion are with you at all times. Stay beautiful as you are. You did your best as you always do."

_mamzolo said:

"You did an amazing job maNgiba! To more blessings!"

aura_sibu responded:

"UNkulunkulu abusise, aqinise the next phase of your journey."

