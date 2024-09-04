Primedia Studios proudly announced the return of the worldwide hit Dancing With Stars to South Africa

Netizens will get another chance to witness their fave celebrities teaming up with professional dancers to learn, master, and perform Latin and ballroom routines

President of Primedia Studios, Jan du Plessis, shared with Briefly News that they are excited to be joining forces with Rapid Blue to bring back Dancing With Stars

‘Dancing With the Stars’ made its comeback to SA. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Mzansi, we hope you are ready to rumba as Primedia Studios shared some exciting news about the return of a worldwide hit reality show that features some of your favourite celebrities.

Dancing With The Stars South Africa returns

Get ready to see some of your A-list local celebrities getting down to showcase the dance moves they would have learnt from professional dancing on the worldwide hit show Dancing With The Stars South Africa.

Primedia Studios proudly announced the return of this dancing show recently and also shared that they have joined forces with BBC Studios’ owned production company Rapid Blue to create BBC Studios’ multi-award-winning format.

Netizens will get another chance to witness their fave celebrities teaming up with professional dancers to learn, master, and perform Latin and ballroom routines.

Primedia Studios president Jan du Plessis told Briefly News that they are excited to partner with Rapid Blue to bring back the show.

He said:

"We’re thrilled to include this global phenomenon in our impressive ‘shiny floor’ content lineup at Primedia Studios. This addition highlights our commitment to delivering the most exciting international formats to South African audiences.”

Managing Director of Rapid Blue, Ziyanda Ngcaba, also shared with Briefly News:

"We are so excited to see this worldwide hit return to South African screens. It’s time to celebrate our local dancers, celebrities and love of dance. With the incredibly talented team at Primedia Studios, we will bring the Dancing with the Stars sparkle back to South African homes."

Female workers stop dancing after spotting boss

Briefly News reported that a lady and her office colleague were playing and singing when they heard the footsteps of their boss. In seconds, the ladies all ran back to their seats and pretended as if they had all been serious and working.

Nigerians who watched their video on TikTok found their quick switch in character quite hilarious.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News