Veteran South African actress Thembi Nyandeni recently showed fans that she still got it when she set the dance floor on fire with her dance moves.

Thembi Nyandeni impressed fans with her dance moves.

Thembi Nyandeni shows off her impressive dance moves

We can all agree that Mama Thembi Nyandeni is a vibe, on and off the screen. The actress, recently honoured with the Lifetime Shero Achievement Award at the Gagasi FM awards, took to the dance floor to celebrate.

A user with the handle @mkhululingubane shared a video of the star celebrating her award on Instagram. The now-viral clip shows the legendary actress leading a group of dancers and doing what she does best. The post's caption read:

"As we Celebrated a legend ❤️Gave her Crown 👑 and Flowers."

SA reacts to Thembi Nyandeni's video

Social media users gave the iconic actress her flowers for passing the vibe test. Many also praised her for her work.

@andile_mhlong said:

"Mam Thembi is the reason I show up and show off in my adult life, because I admired her role as Mfazi we phepha 🥰😍😘"

@djhappygalsa wrote:

"Ay shame Mam Thembi is such a vibe 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Nami ngadlala ezakhe 😂😂"

@kholonice added:

"The happiness in this room is too contagious ❤️❤️😁. This is lovely."

@pearl_mbathah said:

"She is too excited akazi nokuthi azithini ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@nomps_mthembu wrote:

"This is too beautiful man 🥰🥰. Well done to the organisers. Next time invite all of us please 😂😂"

@bubbling_barbs said:

"If there's one thing I love about South Africans,….. they know how to have a good time, genuinely and to the fullest; it comes naturally to them. I lived in SA for over 10 years, I still wanna go back!"

