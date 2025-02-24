A fire broke out on the set of Skeem Saam at Sasani Studios leaving one crew member injured and hospitalised

Details of the incident were shared on Monday 24 February by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on X (formerly Twitter)

Mzansi reacted with a mixture of humour and worry with some suggesting the fire was part of a Skeem Saam storyline

Fire destroys 'Skeem Saam' set leaving one crew member hospitalised. Image: Skeem Saam Official Page

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has been left concerned after a fire reportedly broke out on the set of Skeem Saam at Sasani Studios leaving one crew member hospitalised. This is not the first time that a tragic incident has occurred on the set of a TV show with a crew member passing away after being injured in an accident on the set of Scandal!.

Crew member hospitalised after fire breaks out on 'Skeem Saam' set

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported the incident on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday 24 February. According to Mphela, an unnamed crew member was hospitalised after being injured when fire broke out at the set of Skeem Saam during the shooting of an episode.

Explaining the incident, Mphela said the crew member sustained injuries after being stuck in the studio. While the individual’s condition was not disclosed, they are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Taking to X, Phil Mphela wrote:

“Skeem Saam set goes up in flames — crew member hospitalized. Fire broke out during shooting on the set of Skeem Saam at Sasani Studios. Sadly, one crew member got stuck in the studio and sustained injuries. The individual was taken to hospital.”

Mphela didn’t reveal the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage caused by the inferno. It is also unclear if the incident will affect the shooting of Skeem Saam episodes.

Mzansi reacts to news fire broke out on 'Skeem Saam' set

In the comments, netizens reacted to the news with a mixture of humour and worry. While some joked that the fire was part of a Skeem Saam storyline, others were concerned about the frequency of accidents at Sasani Studios. Others were worried that the incident would affect the shooting of Skeem Saam episodes.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Ntombi4Bongiwe said:

“Haibo what's happening at these studios? Firstly it was Scandal, now it's Skeem Saam😭😭”

@STC185 joked:

“I suspect Leeto ...sale a thuntsa ko tavern.”

@Tshidi_G asked:

“Hase same Studio where the Big Brother house also burnt a few years ago?”

@njabs_madlala24 remarked:

“Safety on sets though. Hope this will not affect the show.”

@Gajeni_ remarked:

“Oh shame, man! Wishing the people involved a speedy recovery.”

@DjukaMatauri joked:

“It was Tbos when he found out Mapitsi is cheating on him.”

@Mas11091Maseko said:

“Ivy burned Melita’s house for the second time.”

@ShweleNgelosi suggested:

“They better be cooking a fire storyline in there🔥. I'm going to be watching from now on. Something tells me a storyline worth watching is on the way. Speedy recovery to the crew member.”

Fire breaks out on 'Skeem Saam' set at Sasani Studios. Image: saftassa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Actor injured on the set of 'Empini'

In a previous report, an actor was injured on the set of the Showmax series Empini.

One of the cast members, Mpumi Mpama, was also allegedly injured on set during a fight scene. A cast member wrote a letter detailing this and other injuries on set.

Former 'Skeem Saam' star is now a resort owner

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that former Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo is securing the bag off the small screen.

The star who used to portray the character of T-Bose on the popular soap opera has proven that actors can make money off the small screen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News