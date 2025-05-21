Durban singer Lasandra Majola has joined the cast of SABC 1's Uzalo , and she plays the role of Ashley

Majola's portrayal of Ashley is tied to the character Nkazimulo, who is her boyfriend on the show

The 22-year-old has not taken a break from making music as she is focusing on her studies and her acting career

Uzalo is getting a new, fresh face added to the cast as Durban songstress Lasandra Majola takes on the role of Ashley.

Lasandra joins Uzalo

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lasandra Majola revealed that Ashley is Nkazimulo's girlfriend and she is bound to stir up trouble.

Lasandra is a 22-year-old student who is also a talented musician, model and content creator. However, she has put singing on pause as she prioritises acting and her studies.

"Ashley is gorgeous, smart and tough," Lasandra says, describing her character.

"She is well-grounded at face value but she is an adrenaline junkie. She likes to play with danger and is very impatient."

Although she has placed music in the back seat, she promises her fans that she will return. Another popular face returning to Uzalo is Gugu Gumede.

Fanele Ntuli on her old hustle before Uzalo

Actress Fanele Ntuli, who was on Durban Gen before joining Uzalo, revealed that she used to work at Capitec Bank.

Ntuli replaced actress Omuhle Gela, and she is not the new Nomaswazi Magwaza. She took to Instagram to post old pictures of herself in the Capitec uniform before realising her dreams.

"Oh, Capitec days, you will always be famous. I don’t believe any phase in life is wasted, I learnt so much about finances here and got to see the dark side of how debt can cripple your life. Being in an unstable industry, we really need to know how to handle our finances for long-term sustenance and gain information on how to save for retirement as best as we can."

"With my sister's help, I got into a drama college that eventually led to me getting scouted by an agency, which led to me getting into the industry… the rest is history," Ntuli added.

She further encouraged her supporters that they can also achieve their dreams if they put their minds to it.

"Your dream might not be similar to mine, but you might find yourself in a situation where you’re not working where you would ideally like to work. Give time, time, it really all comes together beautifully in the end. You will get your desires fulfilled. Keep the faith."

Uzalo actor Vusi Mdiniso denies being down and out

In a previous report from Briefly News, 34-year-old Vusi Mdiniso, who is popular on the show Uzalo, dismissed the rumours which swirled following a viral photo of him.

The pictures caused concern and confusion among his fans, who claimed that he had fallen on hard times and was struggling. People came in their numbers to support him.

“I wish people truly understood the emotional and personal effects these kinds of posts can have. This post has caused unnecessary confusion and concern among my actual fans and the public."

